BCC Research LLC: Global Microscopy Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2029, Growing at 6.6% CAGR

"Highlights the rising demand for microscopes and technologies in research, healthcare, and industries like pharma and materials science, driven by technological advancements and the need for detailed analysis."

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Microscopy: The Global Market is expected to grow from $9.7 billion in 2024 to $13.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This study analyzes the global microscopy market, focusing on microscope types, accessories, and applications. It looks at current trends, future growth prospects, and key drivers and challenges. The report includes company profiles, financials, product details, and insights on new technologies and patents.

Interesting facts

The microscopy market is evolving with the impact of AI, improving tasks such as sample preparation and image analysis without human errors. There is growing demand for digital and surgical microscopes, and in response major companies have been launching new products continuously.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

Technological advances: Improvements and innovations in technology are making processes faster, more efficient and more powerful. These advances lead to new products, better solutions, and increased capabilities in various fields. Increasing R&D investments: More money is being spent on studying and creating new products or technologies. This helps improve existing solutions and discover new ones to meet future needs. Other sectors, including semiconductors, nanotechnology and education: Industries such as electronics (semiconductors), tiny-scale science (nanotechnology), and learning (education) use advanced technologies and research for growth and innovation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $9.1 billion Market size forecast $13.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Uk, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Market drivers • Technological advances. • Increasing R&D investments in healthcare and other sectors, including semiconductors, nanotechnology and education.

This report addresses the following questions:

1.What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global microscopy market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2023 and will reach $13.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2029.

2.What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The global market is witnessing intrinsic growth due to technological advances, product launches, and increasing investments in R&D.

3.What market segments are covered in the report?

The microscopy market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region.

4.Which product type will dominate the market in 2029?

The optical microscopy segment will dominate the market in 2029.

5.Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Leading companies in the market include:

Bruker

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Jeol Ltd.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Oxford Instruments

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

