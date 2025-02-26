Herisau, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Lookthrough Ltd., a Swiss-based leader in real estate decarbonization, reaffirms its commitment to global climate goals in light of the United States' recent decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. CEO Marcel Staub emphasizes that this federal action is unlikely to impede ongoing decarbonization efforts, as numerous U.S. states, businesses, and international stakeholders remain steadfast in their environmental commitments.





"The U.S. federal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is not going to make a significant impact," states Staub. "Many states independently adhere to the agreement's guidelines, and four years of federal policy will not reverse the progress made."

Despite shifts in federal policies, the momentum toward decarbonization in the U.S. continues unabated. Many states, cities, and businesses have pledged to uphold the principles of the Paris Agreement, ensuring that local initiatives drive environmental progress. For instance, California has enacted Senate Bill 32, mandating a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

In fact, the latest news to come out is that the US Climate Alliance, a net zero-focused group of 24 U.S. state governors, announced the publication of a letter to UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, indicating that they plan to remain committed to the U.S.' Paris Agreement goals, despite President Trump's announced withdrawal from the international climate accord. This decentralized approach underscores the resilience and adaptability of climate action efforts.

Moreover, a recent survey by business data and reporting solutions provider Workiva reveals that 85% of companies intend to proceed with their sustainability and climate reporting plans, even if regulatory requirements change. This demonstrates a strong corporate commitment to environmental transparency and action, independent of federal policies.

Lookthrough Ltd. specializes in providing advanced software solutions that streamline the collection and analysis of real estate portfolio data, facilitating effective carbon reduction planning. By equipping real estate owners with actionable insights, the company ensures that even in the face of shifting policies, sustainability goals remain achievable. To date, Lookthrough Ltd. has analyzed over 43,000 buildings, demonstrating that data-driven strategies can drive decarbonization forward, regardless of political uncertainty.

Lookthrough remains dedicated to supporting these initiatives by offering cutting-edge tools and expertise to stakeholders worldwide. The company's mission is to accelerate CO2 reduction in the real estate sector, recognizing its central role in combating climate change. As a licensed CRREM partner, Lookthrough ensures that real estate owners can align their portfolios with industry-standard decarbonization pathways. By aligning with Science Based Targets and providing comprehensive support throughout the net-zero journey, Lookthrough enables clients to focus on their core business while contributing to a sustainable future.

About Lookthrough AG:

Founded in 2017, Lookthrough AG is a Swiss data company comprised of lateral thinkers and problem solvers. The company is committed to helping clients achieve their net-zero goals by providing innovative solutions for real estate decarbonization.

