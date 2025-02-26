Solomon Global Announced as an Official Sponsor of the Master Investor Show 2025

Attendees to gain access to the UK's leading companies and experts within the financial and investment sector

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Global is sponsoring the Thought Leadership Stage at the Master Investor Show 2025 - the UK's largest event for private investors.

The show, on Saturday, 29th March 2025 , in London, will bring together over 5,000 attendees looking to expand their financial knowledge and learn about investment opportunities and 100 exhibitors across 20 investment sectors. It will also include talks and vibrant panel discussions from a large roster of leading experts within the financial and investment spheres including Paul Williams, Managing Director of gold broker Solomon Global, Jim Mellon, renowned market commentator Clem Chambers, The Mail on Sunday's Joanne Hart and Stephen Yiu, Lead Manager, WS Blue Whale Growth Fund.

As a key participant and sponsor, Solomon Global - a specialist in the supply of physical gold bars and coins - will host two exclusive 20-minute Thought Leadership talks discussing the outlook for the precious metal in 2025 and beyond and exploring the strategic role of gold in wealth preservation and as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

The Master Investor Show 2025 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape. Attendees will have the chance to:

Learn from expert speakers on how to maximise their savings and investments

Talk directly to CEOs of companies they can invest in and explore unique investment opportunities

Hear from the UK's leading entrepreneurs, investors, and fund managers about future trends

Network with other investors to build valuable connections within the financial community.

The company will also have a prime stand centrally located at the event, enabling attendees to engage directly with Solomon Global's experienced team who will be happy to discuss practical solutions-including products exempt from Capital Gains Tax-and answer questions. Other exhibitors at the show include Columbia Threadneedle Investments, JP Morgan Asset Management, Invesco, London Stock Exchange, Manx Financial Group, BlackRock and Baillie Gifford.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Thought Leadership Stage at the Master Investor Show 2025. At Solomon Global we believe in empowering investors with the knowledge they need to navigate today's complex financial landscape," said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. "Gold has always been a cornerstone of wealth preservation, and we look forward to sharing insights on its strategic role in modern portfolios. This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with investors and industry leaders, and we are excited to contribute and be involved with such an influential platform."

"We are delighted to have Solomon Global as an integral part of the Master Investor Show 2025. Its expertise and deep understanding of the gold market brings tremendous value. At a time when gold prices are at an all-time high, and with continued growth on the horizon, Solomon Global's insights will be crucial for private investors looking to navigate the current economic climate," said Tim Corcoran - CEO, Master Investor. "We are excited to offer our attendees the opportunity to learn from such a respected name in the industry."

Join Solomon Global at the Master Investor Show 2025



The Master Investor Show is on Saturday, 29th March 2025 . Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry leaders. Get your FREE ticket courtesy of Solomon Global here: https://www.offers4investors.com/2025/master-investor-show/solomon-global-offer.

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

[i] Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

