WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as tariff threats and concerns about the outlook for global economic growth pushed up the yellow metal's safe-haven appeal.A slightly stronger dollar limited the yellow metal's gains. The dollar index, which climbed to 106.65 in early New York session, dropped to 106.20 before advancing to 106.40.Gold futures for February closed up $12.30 or about 0.42% at $2,916.80 an ounce.Silver futures for February settled at $32.253 an ounce, gaining $0.452 or about 1.42%, while Copper futures for March climbed to $4.5345 per pound, up $0.0530 or about 1.1%.U.S. President Donald Trump is also planning to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico on March 4. Trump has also placed a 10% tariff on imports from China and is threatening to impose levies on goods from Europe.In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial pullback by new home sales in the U.S. in the month of January.The Commerce Department said new home sales plunged by 10.5% to an annual rate of 657,000 in January after spiking by 8.1% to an upwardly revised rate of 734,000 in December.Economists had expected new home sales to slump by 2.6% to an annual rate of 680,000 from the 698,000 originally reported for the previous month.Investors look ahead to the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due later in the week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX