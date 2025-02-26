WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nowadays, young children are increasingly glued to screens whether on computers, smartphones, or other digital devices. Research has already shown that excessive screen time can negatively impact both their physical and mental health.A recent analysis, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that prolonged exposure to digital screens may significantly increase the risk of developing nearsightedness, or myopia.According to the Cleveland Clinic, myopia is a condition where nearby objects appear clear, but distant objects are blurry. It can be influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. A lifestyle involving frequent close-up work, such as reading or prolonged screen use, may also contribute to its development.Researchers in Korea recently examined this connection by analyzing 45 studies involving 335,524 participants. The study focused on digital device usage, including mobile phones, gaming consoles, and television.Their findings, particularly based on children, adolescents, and young adults, revealed that each additional hour of daily screen time was associated with a 21 percent higher likelihood of developing myopia.For individuals already diagnosed with myopia, an extra hour of screen time per day correlated with a 54 percent increased risk of worsening nearsightedness.The study further found that the risk of developing myopia rises sharply with increased screen exposure with 5 percent higher odds for one hour of daily use compared to no screen time, and up to 97 percent higher chances for four hours of daily use. Beyond four hours, the risk continued to rise but at a slower rate.Interestingly, the researchers noted no significant link between myopia and screen time below one hour per day, suggesting a potential 'safety threshold.'However, the study had certain limitations, such as reliance on self-reported myopia cases and the challenge of accurately measuring screen time.Additionally, the researchers did not assess other close-up activities that might contribute to myopia. Further research is needed to confirm the existence of a definitive safety threshold for screen exposure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX