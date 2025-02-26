WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $159.0 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $45.7 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $206.0 million or $1.90 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 65.9% to $658.4 million from $396.8 million last year.Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $159.0 Mln. vs. $45.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $658.4 Mln vs. $396.8 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX