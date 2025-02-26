Ways 2 Wellness Partners with "The Senior Care Influencer" Lance A. Slatton to Expand Wellness Support for Caregivers and Families

Ways 2 Wellness, a company dedicated to reducing loneliness and cognitive health in seniors through engaging activity books, is excited to announce its new partnership with Lance A. Slatton, a respected senior care influencer and host of the widely followed All Home Care Matters podcast. This collaboration aims to expand access to wellness resources, expert insights, and practical support for caregivers and families navigating the challenges of home care and senior well-being.

Through this partnership, Ways 2 Wellness and Lance A. Slatton will aim to reduce loneliness and slow cognitive decline in seniors while providing caregivers with meaningful activities that alleviate the stress of caregiving. Additionally, Ways 2 Wellness custom branded books offer organizations a way to promote their brand, reflecting a thoughtful commitment to caregiver support and senior wellness. The collaboration will feature engaging podcast discussions, informative video content, and actionable wellness-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs of caregivers and families

"As a company committed to enhancing the well-being of seniors and caregivers, we are thrilled to partner with Lance A. Slatton," said Michal Herrington, President and Co-Founder of Ways 2 Wellness. "Lance's expertise and dedication to providing invaluable caregiving insights align perfectly with our mission to combat loneliness, foster engagement, and support caregivers in their journey. Together, we aim to make wellness resources more accessible than ever."

Lance A. Slatton is widely recognized for his influential work in senior care through All Home Care Matters, a leading platform that provides expert insights, practical advice, and heartfelt discussions on home care and aging. With a strong following among caregivers, healthcare professionals, and families, Slatton's work bridges the gap between wellness and caregiving, helping caregivers find the support they need.

"I'm excited to partner with Ways 2 Wellness to empower caregivers with essential tools and practical activities that not only promote self-care but also help reduce loneliness and slow cognitive decline in seniors. This collaboration provides caregivers with engaging ways to interact with their loved ones, easing the stress of caregiving and fostering meaningful connections for both caregivers and seniors," said Slatton. "In addition, our custom branded books offer organizations a gentle way to enhance their brand presence, reflecting their commitment to caregiver support and senior wellness in a soft, thoughtful manner."

As part of this partnership, caregivers and families will gain access to a range of educational and wellness-focused content, including self-care strategies, mindfulness practices, and practical caregiving tips that improve daily routines.

Ways 2 Wellness also offers custom-branded activity books that enhance engagement, brand visibility, and community outreach. These books are powerful tools for sales and marketing professionals to connect with seniors, families, and caregivers. The Ways 2 Wellness Books Subscription also provides affordable, pre-designed wellness resources ideal for senior activity programs.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming resources, visit ways2wellness.health, All Home Care Matters, and Lance A. Slatton-The Senior Care Influencer.

About Ways 2 Wellness

Ways 2 Wellness is dedicated to reducing loneliness and supporting cognitive well-being among seniors through engaging and affordable activity books. By fostering meaningful connections and supporting caregivers, Ways 2 Wellness helps create a more engaged and resilient community for seniors and their families.

About Lance A. Slatton & All Home Care Matters

Lance A. Slatton is a senior care influencer and the host of All Home Care Matters, a leading platform that delivers reliable, informative content on home care, aging, and caregiving solutions. Through podcasts, videos, and digital resources, All Home Care Matters serves as a trusted source of guidance and support for caregivers and families navigating the complexities of senior care.

Media Contact

Organization: Ways 2 Wellness

Contact Person Name: Michael Herrington

Website: https://www.ways2wellness.health/

Email: mherrington@ways2wellness.health

City: Pocono Pines

State: Pennsylvania

Country: United States

SOURCE: Ways 2 Wellness

