SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $22.091 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $12.285 billion, or $0.49 per share, last year.Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.066 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 77.9% to $39.331 billion from $22.103 billion last year.NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $22.091 Bln. vs. $12.285 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $39.331 Bln vs. $22.103 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $43.0 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX