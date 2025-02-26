WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $261 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $261 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.30 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX