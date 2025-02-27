Volkswagen's stock showed positive momentum on Wednesday, closing at €105.25 on the XETRA exchange with a modest gain of 0.3%. During the trading session, shares reached an intraday high of €106.30. This upward movement comes despite disappointing third-quarter results released in late October, which revealed a significant profit decline. The automotive giant reported earnings per share of just €2.42, dramatically lower than the €7.76 recorded in the same period last year. Revenue also decreased slightly by 0.47% to €78.48 billion. Despite these challenges, market analysts maintain cautious optimism, projecting an average price target of €111.71, suggesting approximately 6% upside potential. For the full year 2024, experts forecast earnings of €22.02 per share, though shareholders should anticipate a reduced dividend of €6.47, down from €9.06 in the previous year.

Chinese Market Challenges Impact Performance

The German automotive industry, including Volkswagen, faces mounting pressure in the Chinese market-a critical international sales territory showing signs of weakness. This troubling trend is particularly evident with Volkswagen's subsidiary Porsche, which experienced a sales collapse of more than 25% in China over the past year. These difficulties exemplify the structural challenges confronting German automakers in Asian markets. Volkswagen's current stock price stands well above its 52-week low of €78.86 recorded in November, yet remains considerably distant from its yearly high of €128.60 reached in April. Investors are eagerly awaiting the next earnings report, scheduled for March 11, 2025.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...