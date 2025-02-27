MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment survey results and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially after rising 0.4 percent in the third quarter.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for February. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent in January.At 4.00 am ET, monetary aggregates data from the euro area is due. M3 is expected to grow 3.8 percent year-on-year in January after rising 3.5 percent in December.In the meantime, consumer and business confidence survey results are due from Italy.At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes economic sentiment survey data for February. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 96.0 from 95.2 in January.At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to release account of the governing council meeting held on January 29 and 30.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX