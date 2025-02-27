OSLO, NORWAY (27 February 2025) - The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.73 (USD 0.155) as from today, 27 February 2025.
|TGS ASA: TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.73 per share today
|TGS ASA: TGS: Mandatory notification of trade
|OSLO, NORWAY (21 February 2025) - Luis Araujo, a Board Member of TGS, has today purchased 7,000 shares in TGS ASA at a price of NOK 110.3 per share.
Following the transaction he owns 10,650 shares...
|TGS secures 4D streamer acquisition contract for Goliat Field
|TGS Gets 4D Streamer Acquisition Job at Vår Energi's Goliat Field
|TGS ASA: TGS Awarded 4D Streamer Acquisition Contract in the Barents Sea
|OSLO, Norway (21 February 2025) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of a 4D streamer contract acquisition project in the Barents Sea covering...
