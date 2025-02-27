BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, reported that its net income for fourth quarter increased to 114 million euros from last year's 86 million euros, with earnings per basic share improving to 0.85 euros from 0.63 euros in the previous year.Adjusted EBIT for the quarter was 250 million euros up from 219 million euros last year.But quarterly revenues declined to 3.068 billion euros from 3.086 billion euros last year.The company noted that its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.82 euros per share for the 2024 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2025. Last year's dividend was 0.70 euros per share.Looking ahead fiscal year 2025, the company now projects adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 720 million euros - 870 million euros compared to 917.2 million euros reported in 2024. The company now expects annual revenues to be between 10.90 billion euros and 11.70 billion euros compared to 11.503 billion euros reported in the prior year.KION said it is well on track to bring the company and both operating segments to more than 10 percent adjusted EBIT margin by the end of our current strategic planning period in 2027.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX