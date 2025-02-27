The Chinese manufacturer said that its new glass-backsheet Windproof module utilizes a zinc-aluminum-magnesium surface alloy technology and a high-strength steel substrate. It features a power conversion efficiency of up to 23. 03%. Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has announced a new glass-backsheet n-type bifacial TOPCon solar module for difficult climate conditions. The Windproof Module features a reinforced steel frame that is based on zinc-aluminum-magnesium surface alloy technology and a high-strength steel substrate, and reportedly offers "exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, ...

