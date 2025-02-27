The 15 kWh aPower 2 battery can store input from solar, grid, generator and EV. From pv magazine USA At Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. , a specialist in whole-home energy management, announced the availability of the next generation of its aPower 2, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) home battery system with intelligent management. See Franklin WH in booth 1905 at IESNA 2025. The company reports that the aPower 2 features 15 kWh capacity and 10 kW continuous output power, as well as an enhanced aGate, and an intelligent management device that integrates ...

