AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less negative in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The producer sentiment index rose to -1.2 in February from -1.6 in the previous month. Moreover, the latest score is still slightly above the long-term average of -1.3.Manufacturers were less negative about finished goods inventories in February but more negative about their order books and less positive about expected production in the coming three months, the survey said.Manufacturers in the petroleum and chemical industries were the most positive of the major sectors.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX