BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF), an automotive parts supplier, Thursday said its preliminary sales for the full year were 8 billion euros, flat with the prior year.Operating income declined to 446 million euros from 486 million euros a year ago.For fiscal 2025, the company expects currency-adjusted sales of between 7.6 billion euros and 8 billion euros.'We expect the industry environment to remain challenging. Vehicle production is not expected to recover in 2025, with declining volumes in the European and American regions,' says CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold.Fiscal 2024 results are scheduled to be reported on March 13.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX