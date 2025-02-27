MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica SA (TDE.L), a Spanish telecommunications company, reported Thursday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter, driven by higher revenues. Looking ahead, for 2025, Telefónica forecasts year-on-year organic growth in revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDAaL-CapEx.Regarding the dividend for 2024, the pending second tranch of 0.15 euros will be distributed in June 2025.In addition, the company confirmed a cash dividend of 0.30 euros per share for 2025, payable in two tranches, the first in December 2025 and the second in June 2026.For the fourth quarter, loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent was 1.003 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 2.154 billion euros.Basic loss per share was 0.19 euro, narrower than loss of 0.39 euro a year ago.Adjusted net income was 425 million euros or 0.06 euro per share, compared to 0.12 euro per share last year.Adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, dropped 0.1 percent to 3.470 billion euros from 3.473 billion euros in the prior year.Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.4 percent, down 1.8 percentage points from 34.2 percent last year.Adjusted EBITDAaL was down 0.4 percent year-over-year to 2.77 billion euros.The company noted that revenue returned to growth in the fourth quarter, and increased 5.4 percent to 10.701 billion euros from 10.153 billion euros a year ago.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX