Axentia Group AB (publ): Axentia Group AB (publ) Year-end report 2024

When we sum up the fourth quarter of 2024, we conclude that we continued to deliver strong results, despite an uncertain operating environment. Our strong product offering with long lifetime and ultra-low power consumption combined with innovation and customer focus, continue to be successful and contribute to making public transport more attractive.

During the quarter, we were awarded strategically important orders to Paris and the Hague, among others. The installed base has continued to grow, including installations in Finland and Germany, now amounting to close to 29,000 units across approx. 20 markets. During the quarter, we also saw strengthened profitability.

The outlook for the future continues to look positive, with continuous investments in public transport that has been evidenced by Axentia's order book having had a strong start in 2025. Among other things, an agreement with the Public Transport Authority in The Hague and the surrounding area (the Netherlands), HTM Personenvervoer NV, has been signed comprising more than 800 digital traffic information displays. The agreement also includes service and maintenance of the E-paper displays over 10 years.

After the end of the quarter, Axentia signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Gaia Public Transport (GPT) from Gaia System AB, which means that Axentia's product portfolio has been supplemented with solutions for passenger information on buses and trains. This is a strategic development and broadening of Axentia's offering to the public transport industry, enabling Axentia to offer passenger information to both bus stops and vehicles. This also means that Axentia will gain access to expanded expertise and the industry's most modern solution for real-time information to vehicles, which over time provides greater growth opportunities.

I would like to extend a big thank you to our employees, customers and partners for their commitment and contribution to Axentia's business, together we contribute to sustainable development with increased travel by public transport and an enhanced passenger experience.

This disclosure contains information that Axentia Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 19.00 CET on February 26, 2025.

About Axentia

Axentia is a Swedish company and a global supplier of real-time displays with low power consumption for public transport. We create opportunities for both society and people to develop - with cost-effective, sustainable products and system solutions. For more information, visit www.axentia.se.