Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
KI-Megamarkt trifft auf Gesundheitsbranche
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
27.02.25
08:02 Uhr
3,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
27.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 26 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.0777p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,673,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,373,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 306.0777p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
245                306.00      08:13:02          00073868117TRLO0      XLON 
246                306.00      08:13:02          00073868118TRLO0      XLON 
400                312.00      08:19:07          00073868448TRLO0      XLON 
592                312.00      08:19:07          00073868449TRLO0      XLON 
968                312.00      08:19:07          00073868450TRLO0      XLON 
245                311.00      08:19:30          00073868457TRLO0      XLON 
484                311.00      08:19:30          00073868458TRLO0      XLON 
239                311.00      08:19:30          00073868459TRLO0      XLON 
182                310.00      08:24:55          00073868659TRLO0      XLON 
969                310.00      08:24:55          00073868660TRLO0      XLON 
402                309.00      08:24:56          00073868662TRLO0      XLON 
79                309.00      08:26:22          00073868719TRLO0      XLON 
552                309.00      08:26:22          00073868720TRLO0      XLON 
1047               309.00      08:36:45          00073869243TRLO0      XLON 
962                309.50      09:01:21          00073870446TRLO0      XLON 
141                308.50      09:01:22          00073870448TRLO0      XLON 
361                308.50      09:10:56          00073871176TRLO0      XLON 
565                308.50      09:10:56          00073871177TRLO0      XLON 
13                308.50      09:10:56          00073871178TRLO0      XLON 
500                310.00      09:18:07          00073871826TRLO0      XLON 
412                309.00      10:00:08          00073873726TRLO0      XLON 
400                309.00      10:00:08          00073873727TRLO0      XLON 
289                309.00      10:00:08          00073873728TRLO0      XLON 
142                308.50      10:00:39          00073873756TRLO0      XLON 
397                308.50      10:00:39          00073873757TRLO0      XLON 
397                308.50      10:00:39          00073873758TRLO0      XLON 
201                308.00      10:03:14          00073873839TRLO0      XLON 
225                308.00      10:03:14          00073873840TRLO0      XLON 
637                308.00      10:06:39          00073873884TRLO0      XLON 
1075               307.00      10:39:24          00073874902TRLO0      XLON 
400                307.00      10:54:24          00073875345TRLO0      XLON 
598                307.00      10:54:24          00073875346TRLO0      XLON 
908                306.50      10:54:24          00073875347TRLO0      XLON 
163                306.00      10:59:57          00073875481TRLO0      XLON 
119                306.00      10:59:57          00073875482TRLO0      XLON 
117                306.00      10:59:57          00073875483TRLO0      XLON 
195                306.00      10:59:57          00073875484TRLO0      XLON 
1037               306.50      11:37:34          00073876319TRLO0      XLON 
930                305.50      11:43:58          00073876466TRLO0      XLON 
1013               305.50      12:11:11          00073877129TRLO0      XLON 
330                305.00      12:12:01          00073877151TRLO0      XLON 
400                305.00      12:12:01          00073877152TRLO0      XLON 
313                305.00      12:12:01          00073877153TRLO0      XLON 
445                303.50      12:14:20          00073877223TRLO0      XLON 
888                305.50      12:31:23          00073877629TRLO0      XLON 
188                305.00      12:52:22          00073878096TRLO0      XLON 
392                305.00      12:52:22          00073878097TRLO0      XLON 
333                305.00      12:52:22          00073878098TRLO0      XLON 
424                305.00      12:59:24          00073878226TRLO0      XLON 
521                305.00      13:02:23          00073878315TRLO0      XLON 
148                305.00      13:02:23          00073878316TRLO0      XLON 
681                305.00      13:19:09          00073878788TRLO0      XLON 
347                305.00      13:19:09          00073878789TRLO0      XLON 
991                305.50      13:26:32          00073878990TRLO0      XLON 
196                306.00      13:44:56          00073879590TRLO0      XLON 
752                306.00      13:44:56          00073879591TRLO0      XLON 
400                306.00      13:44:56          00073879592TRLO0      XLON 
612                306.00      13:44:56          00073879593TRLO0      XLON 
218                305.50      13:46:55          00073879655TRLO0      XLON 
360                305.50      13:46:55          00073879656TRLO0      XLON 
360                305.50      13:46:55          00073879657TRLO0      XLON 
1001               305.00      14:03:10          00073880008TRLO0      XLON 
174                304.50      14:10:58          00073880231TRLO0      XLON 
184                304.50      14:19:54          00073880784TRLO0      XLON 
537                304.50      14:19:54          00073880785TRLO0      XLON 
461                303.50      14:24:35          00073880926TRLO0      XLON 
40                303.50      14:24:49          00073880962TRLO0      XLON 
7                 303.50      14:25:06          00073880974TRLO0      XLON

158                303.50      14:26:40          00073881026TRLO0      XLON 
240                304.00      14:44:00          00073882329TRLO0      XLON 
400                304.00      14:45:01          00073882379TRLO0      XLON 
400                304.00      14:45:01          00073882380TRLO0      XLON 
318                304.00      14:46:23          00073882456TRLO0      XLON 
57                304.00      14:46:23          00073882457TRLO0      XLON 
351                304.00      14:47:28          00073882516TRLO0      XLON 
192                304.00      14:50:52          00073882694TRLO0      XLON 
997                304.50      14:52:35          00073882756TRLO0      XLON 
71                304.00      14:52:52          00073882768TRLO0      XLON 
119                304.00      14:52:52          00073882769TRLO0      XLON 
999                304.00      14:53:04          00073882777TRLO0      XLON 
1025               303.00      14:54:39          00073882864TRLO0      XLON 
1017               304.00      15:06:55          00073883620TRLO0      XLON 
260                303.50      15:06:55          00073883621TRLO0      XLON 
1104               303.50      15:08:31          00073883688TRLO0      XLON 
987                303.50      15:08:31          00073883689TRLO0      XLON 
1006               302.50      15:24:15          00073884902TRLO0      XLON 
346                303.00      15:32:57          00073885535TRLO0      XLON 
659                303.00      15:32:57          00073885536TRLO0      XLON 
949                303.00      15:37:57          00073885886TRLO0      XLON 
93                303.00      15:37:57          00073885887TRLO0      XLON 
53                303.00      15:38:27          00073885923TRLO0      XLON 
1117               305.50      15:50:53          00073886730TRLO0      XLON 
580                305.50      15:50:53          00073886731TRLO0      XLON 
760                305.00      15:50:53          00073886732TRLO0      XLON 
23                305.50      15:54:51          00073887004TRLO0      XLON 
916                305.50      15:57:14          00073887139TRLO0      XLON 
18                305.50      16:07:43          00073887817TRLO0      XLON 
1096               305.50      16:07:43          00073887818TRLO0      XLON 
60                305.50      16:07:43          00073887819TRLO0      XLON 
893                305.50      16:07:43          00073887820TRLO0      XLON 
893                305.50      16:07:43          00073887821TRLO0      XLON 
607                307.00      16:12:40          00073888106TRLO0      XLON 
686                307.00      16:14:02          00073888240TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377360 
EQS News ID:  2092193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
