Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 Delivered ROE1 of 15.1% Dublin / London, 27 February 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", the "Company" or the "Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) today announces its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Company delivered a very strong financial and operating performance in 2024, delivering significant growth and a ROE1 of 15.1% against the backdrop of continuing favourable market conditions. Cairn remains on track for another year of growth in volumes, revenue and profitability in 2025. Financial Highlights 2024 2023 Movement Revenue (EURm) 859.9 666.8 +29% Gross margin (%) 21.7% 22.1% -40bps Operating profit (EURm) 150.0 113.4 +32% Operating margin (%) 17.4% 17.0% +40bps Basic EPS (cent)2 17.9c 12.7c +41% Dividend per share (DPS) (cent)3 8.2c 6.3c +30% Total equity (EURm) 758.2 757.2 +EUR1.0m ROE1 (%) 15.1% 11.3% +380bps Net debt (EURm) 154.4 148.3 +EUR6.1m Operating cash flow (EURm) 134.7 107.0 +26% Sales Highlights4 As at 26 February 2025 As at 28 February 2024 Movement Closed & forward order book (units) 2,593 2,473 +5% Closed & forward order book (value net of VAT) EUR989m EUR946m +5% Closed & forward average selling price (net of VAT) EUR382k EUR383k -EUR1k

Key Financial Highlights

-- Generated revenues of EUR859.9 million, a 29% increase on 2023 (EUR666.8 million) from 2,241 units5 (2023:1,741 units).

-- Our average selling price (net of VAT) during the period was EUR383,000 (2023: EUR389,000)6. This competitiveprice point has been achieved by driving significant efficiency and innovation as we continue to deliver value formoney for our customers.

-- Gross profit of EUR187.0 million (2023: EUR147.6 million), resulting in a gross margin of 21.7% (2023:22.1%).

-- Operating costs of 4.3% of revenue (2023: 5.1%) as we continue to drive productivity in our scaledoperating platform.

-- Basic EPS increased by 41% to 17.9 cent (2023: 12.7 cent).

-- Returned EUR115.3 million to shareholders through our share buyback programmes and our progressive dividendpolicy.

-- DPS3 increased by 30% to 8.2 cent (2023: 6.3 cent), including proposed final dividend of 4.4 cent(subject to shareholder approval at our AGM on 8 May 2025) representing a payout ratio7 of approximately 46%.

-- Generated EUR134.7 million in operating cash flow, a 26% increase on the EUR107.0 million generated in 2023.

-- Invested EUR99.5 million (2023: EUR57.9 million) on strategic land acquisitions, underpinning our futuregrowth.

-- Net debt of EUR154.4 million (2023: EUR148.3 million).

-- In February 2025, the Company successfully completed a refinancing of its sustainability linked syndicatefacility with Allied Irish Banks plc, Bank of Ireland and Home Building Finance Ireland, increasing it by EUR75million to EUR402.5 million and extending the duration to June 2029 with an option to extend a further year. TheCompany now has access to EUR460 million of facilities to support the continued growth into the medium term.

Key Operational and Sustainability Highlights

-- Significantly invested in our construction activities with over 4,100 new homes commencements (2023:2,162), including 10 new large-scale developments. This will see us significantly increase our constructionwork-in-progress (WIP) spend in 2025.

-- Continued focus on driving efficiencies in our construction activities from our scale, innovation anddigital construction agenda resulted in build cost inflation of less than 2%.

-- Our closed and forward order book has increased to 2,593 new homes with a net sales value of EUR989million. This compares to a closed and forward order book value of EUR946 million and 2,473 new homes at this timelast year.

-- Entered into a number of forward fund transactions8 which will see us deliver c.2,150 social andaffordable homes over a multi-year period. We are progressing a number of other forward fund transactions which weexpect to enter into in H2 2025.

-- Continued our commitment to be a leader in sustainable construction with 72% of our 2024 commencements onBiodiversity Net Gain sites.

-- With over 2,000 new homes commenced, we continue to achieve significant momentum at our flagship SevenMills development with over 3,500 people expected to be living in this new town by the end of 2025.

-- Won the prestigious Green Transformation Award at the Green Awards 2025 recognising our role as Ireland'sfirst developer to build new homes to the Passive House standard at scale. We will have commenced 2,750-3,000 newhomes to Passive House standard by the end of 2025.

-- Ranked in Time Magazine's Top 100 global companies (Top Three in Ireland) for 'World's Best Companies inSustainable Growth 2025', which identifies companies globally that have demonstrated both outstanding financial andenvironmental performance.

Macroeconomic and Housing Backdrop

-- Ireland remains one of the strongest performing economies in the EU with modified domestic demandforecast to increase from 3.9% to 4.1% in 2025 (source: ESRI). It continues to benefit from a more normalisedinflation environment (1.4% in December 2024), record and near full employment, strong consumer spending and agrowing population.

-- The Programme of the newly elected Government has outlined various supportive measures includingextending Help to Buy and First Homes Schemes for first time buyers ("FTB") to 2030.

-- The Government is also seeking to reform infrastructure, delivery and planning to support theacceleration of housing delivery to over 300,000 new homes by 2030. Annual completion targets have significantlyincreased with a target of averaging 50,000 new homes per annum announced in November 2024, increasing to 60,000 by2030. This includes building an average of over 12,000 new social homes per annum.

-- Mortgage market conditions remain positive. FTB mortgage drawdowns for new homes in 2024 were at EUR3.1billion, an increase of over 13% in volume and 15% in value compared to 2023 (source: BPFI). Green mortgages arealso available for A2 rated new Cairn homes at meaningful discounts to equivalent standard fixed rates.

Outlook and Guidance

We expect 2025 to be another strong year as we look to leverage our operational competitive advantages into the medium term. Reflecting the positive business environment the Company will continue to expand our investment in our construction activities this year whilst distributing surplus cash flow and capital to shareholders.

The Company is providing guidance for FY25 as follows:

-- Revenue growth in excess of 10%;

-- Operating profit of c.EUR160 million; and

-- ROE1 of c.15.5%.

Commenting on the results, Michael Stanley, CEO, said:

"We took a material step, right across our business, in operational performance and volume delivery in 2024. We also made significant progress in our financial performance based on a foundation of continuous and substantial investment in the delivery of new homes for private buyers and for the State. We will continue to be relentless in driving efficiencies through scale, innovation, digital and sustainable construction to deliver new homes at pace, scale and value for money. We look forward to another strong year of growth in housing output.

The newly elected Government has put new home delivery front and centre in its Programme for Government. While policy makers give due consideration to the strategic challenges surrounding housing delivery in the medium term, there are numerous quick wins that can deliver substantially more homes in the short term. This is the time for the Government to be brave and I have confidence that we and the broader industry will respond in kind".

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

