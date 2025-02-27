Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended -4

Anzeige
Finanznachrichten News

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024 
27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Full year results 
Trading update 2024 
27 February 2025 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
Results for year ended 31 December 2024 
 
Highlights 
   -- 2024 statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million, post recognition of the deferred tax asset 
 
   -- Underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 2024, in excess of guidance of returning to profitability during 
  Q4 2024 
 
   -- Net Interest Margin at year end of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 113bps from nadir of 1.52% in 
  February 2024 
 
   -- Cost of deposits at year end of 1.40%, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024 
 
   -- Corporate and Commercial new loan originations grew by 71% during 2024 and by 40% from H1 2024 to H2 2024 
 
 
   -- Credit approved pipeline for corporate/commercial/SME already at >50% of total 2024 lending 
 
   -- Continued balance sheet optimisation through the sale of GBP2.5 billion prime residential mortgages and 
  GBP584 million of unsecured personal loans 
 
   -- Transformational year in 2024 has created strong momentum; reiterating existing guidance for 2025, 2026 
  and 2027

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"It has been a transformational year for Metro Bank as we made substantial progress against our strategy, ending the period ahead of guidance, profitable, and with strong momentum going forward."

"We have successfully continued our pivot towards higher margin business in the form of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages, while also taking significant steps to reduce our costs and optimising our funding model. We have simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, and as a result, end the year with a robust capital position."

"Our network of stores helps us grow our target markets, with our specialist relationship banking colleagues driving positive outcomes for customers and communities across the UK. We are delivering on our strategy. Looking forward, we are confident that Metro Bank has a strong and compelling plan, differentiated model and clear path forward to further growth."

Key Financials 

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from 
GBP in millions        2024  2023  FY 2023   2024  H1 2024 
 
Assets           GBP17,582 GBP22,245 (21%)    GBP21,489 (18%) 
Loans            GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%)    GBP11,543 (22%) 
Deposits          GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%)    GBP15,726 (8%) 
Loan to deposit ratio    62%   79%   (17pp)   73%   (11pp) 
 
CET1 capital ratio1     12.5%  13.1%  (56bps)   12.9%  (36bps) 
Total capital ratio (TCR) 1 14.9%  15.1%  (24bps)   15.0%  (14bps) 
MREL ratio1         23.0%  22.0%  100bps   22.2%  75bps 
Liquidity coverage ratio  337%  332%  5pp     365%  (28pp) 
                   FY    FY   Change from H2    H1   Change from 
GBP in millions            2024   2023  FY 2024   2024   2024  H1 2024 
 
Total underlying revenue2      GBP503.5  GBP546.5 (8%)    GBP269.5  GBP234.0 15% 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) 17%     GBP12.8  (GBP26.8) 148% 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax  (GBP212.2) GBP30.5  (795%)   (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) (433%) 
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax  GBP42.5  GBP29.5  44%     GBP75.6  (GBP33.1) 328% 
Net interest margin         1.91%  1.98%  (7bps)   2.22%  1.64%  58bps 
Lending yield            5.33%  4.72%  61bps    5.48%  5.18%  30bps 
Cost of deposits           1.95%  0.97%  98bps    1.72%  2.18%  (46bps) 
Cost of risk             0.06%  0.26%  (20bps)   0.01%  0.10%  (10bps) 
Underlying EPS            (2.1p)  (8.4p) 75%     1.9p   (3.9p) 139% 
Book value per share         GBP1.76  GBP1.70  4%     GBP1.76  GBP1.64  7% 
Tangible book value per share    GBP1.21  GBP1.40  (13)%    GBP1.21  GBP1.37  (12)% 1. Excluding recently announced unsecured personal loans portfolio sale. Pro forma on completion of theperforming unsecured personal loans portfolio sale in late Q1 2025 is estimated to result in a total capital plusMREL ratio of 24.5% and CET1 ratio of 13.4% 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 27 February 2025. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-fy24/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 358 1035

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 126674

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110 Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024

Deposits 

31 Dec   31 Dec   Change from   30 Jun   Change from 
GBP in millions 
                            2024    2023    FY 2023     2024    H1 2024 
 
Demand: current accounts                GBP5,791   GBP5,696   2%       GBP5,662   2% 
Demand: savings accounts                GBP7,534   GBP7,827   (4%)      GBP8,108   (7%) 
Fixed term: savings accounts              GBP1,133   GBP2,100   (46%)      GBP1,956   (42%) 
Deposits from customers                GBP14,458  GBP15,623  (7%)      GBP15,726  (8%) 
 
Deposits from customers includes: 
Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships)    GBP5,968   GBP7,235   (18%)      GBP7,170   (17%) 
SMEs4                         GBP4,442   GBP3,782   17%       GBP4,224   5% 
                            GBP10,410  GBP11,017  (6%)      GBP11,394  (9%) 
Retail partnerships                  GBP1,785   GBP1,708   5%       GBP1,734   3% 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4)         GBP2,263   GBP2,898   (22%)      GBP2,598   (13%) 
                            GBP4,048   GBP4,606   (11%)      GBP4,332   (6%) 
 
 
 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not 
  exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits 
  less than EUR1 million. 
 
   -- Customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 
  peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus to reduce excess liquidity 
  and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost 
  fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have 
  started to mature and are being allowed to attrite. 
   -- Cost of deposits for the year ended December 2024 was 1.95% (31 December 2023: 0.97%), with downward 
  momentum and an exit cost of deposits at the end of the year of 1.40%, down 0.89% from a February 2024 peak of 
  2.29%. Half-on-half cost of deposits reduced by 0.46%, from 2.18% to 1.72%. 
   -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy as an enabler of our 
  relationship-based approach. Metro Bank will open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead with a store 
  in Salford set to open in late 2025, with all locations selected to not only support local consumers but to also 
  support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer.

Loans 

31 Dec  31 Dec   Change from    30 Jun   Change from 
GBP in millions 
                          2024   2023    FY 2023      2024    H1 2024 
 
Gross loans and advances to customers        GBP9,204  GBP12,496  (26%)       GBP11,739  (22%) 
Less: allowance for impairment           (GBP191)  (GBP199)   (4%)       (GBP196)   (3%) 
Net loans and advances to customers         GBP9,013  GBP12,297  (27%)       GBP11,543  (22%) 
 
Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: 
Retail mortgages                  GBP5,145  GBP7,818   (34%)       GBP7,512   (32%) 
Commercial lending5                 GBP2,661  GBP2,443   9%        GBP2,437   9% 
Consumer lending                  GBP745   GBP1,297   (43%)       GBP1,003   (26%) 
Government-backed lending6             GBP653   GBP938    (30%)       GBP787    (17%) 
 
 
 5. Includes CLBILS. 
 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. 
 
 
   -- Total net loans at 31 December 2024 were GBP9.0 billion, down 27% from 31 December 2023, primarily driven 
  by the GBP2.5 billion sale of a prime residential mortgage portfolio in H2 2024. Post period-end, Metro Bank has also 
  announced the sale of a GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans portfolio. The remainder of the consumer 
  and government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off. Loan to deposit ratio at 31 December 2024 was 62% (31

December 2023: 79%), providing opportunities to further optimise funding costs. 
 
   -- Retail mortgages decreased 34% year-on-year to GBP5.1 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.8 billion) following 
  the GBP2.5 billion mortgage loan, but remain the largest component of the lending book at 56% (31 December 2023: 
  63%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 59% (31 December 2023: 58%). The pivot 
  towards specialist mortgages continues, following recent investment to re-platform the mortgage business and 
  enhance the product offering. Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables 
  the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted 
  returns. 
   -- Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 9% at 31 December 2024 to GBP2,661 million 
  (31 December 2023: GBP2,443 million) in line with the Group's strategy. Growth in new corporate, commercial and SME 
  lending was offset by continued attrition of commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let portfolios. The DTV of 
  the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 56% (31 December 2023: 55%) and the portfolio has a coverage ratio of 1.98% 
  (31 December 2023: 2.13%). Metro Bank is committed to supporting local businesses as we continue to pivot towards 
  corporate, commercial and SME lending. 
 
   -- Year-on-year gross new Corporate and Commercial lending grew by 71% from GBP0.7 billion at 31 December 2023 
  to GBP1.2 billion at 31 December 2024, demonstrating that our strategic shift into corporate, commercial and SME 
  lending is being delivered at pace. 
   -- Cost of risk decreased to 0.06% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 0.26%). The overall impact of risk 
  profile, credit performance and macroeconomic outlook has resulted in a lower cost of risk in the year. The credit 
  quality of new lending continues to be strong through the current macro-economic environment and the Group retains 
  its prudent approach to provisioning. 
 
   -- Overall arrears levels have increased to 5.6% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 3.8%). There has 
  been some observed crystallisation of the prior economic deterioration on customer positions; however, this was 
  less than previously forecasted. The main driver for the increased arrears rate is the sale of retail mortgage 
  assets and the run-off of the unsecured personal loans portfolio. 
 
   -- Non-performing loans increased to 5.48% (31 December 2023: 3.11%) as a result of the mortgage asset sale 
  (in which accounts in arrears were excluded), the maturity profile of the unsecured personal loans portfolio that 
  is in run-off, new mortgage defaults primarily due to accounts moving into 90+ day arrears, and large single name 
  individually impaired Commercial cases, partially offset by BBLS claims. Excluding government-backed lending, 
  non-performing loans were 4.78% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 2.58%). 
 
   -- The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. The ECL provision at 31 
  December 2024 was GBP191 million with a coverage ratio of 2.07%, compared to GBP199 million with a coverage ratio of 
  1.59% at 31 December 2023. The level of post-model overlays currently sits at 9.8% of the ECL stock, or GBP18.8 
  million. This has reduced since 31 December 2023 (11.8% of ECL stock, or GBP23.4 million).

Profit and Loss Account 

-- Returned to profitability, with underlying profit before tax in H2 2024 of GBP12.8 million (H1 2024: loss 
  of GBP26.8 million), primarily driven by improvements in net interest income. Underlying loss before tax at 31 
  December 2024 was GBP14.0 million (31 December 2023: GBP16.9 million). 
 
   -- Net interest margin for the year ended December 2024 was 1.91% (31 December 2023: 1.98%), with an exit 
  net interest margin of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024, 
  reflecting lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. 
   -- Underlying net interest income decreased by 8% YoY to GBP377.9 million (31 December 2023: GBP411.9 million) 
  driven by increased cost of deposits in H1 2024. Half-on-half underlying net interest income increased by 20% to 
  GBP206.0 million (H1 2024: GBP171.9m), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a 
  reduction in cost of deposits. 
   -- Underlying net fee and other income decreased YoY to GBP125.6 million (31 December 2023: GBP134.6 million), 
  primarily reflecting increased competition within FX markets. 
   -- Underlying costs reduced 4%, or GBP19.8 million year-on-year, to GBP510.4 million (31 December 2023: GBP530.2 
  million). Annualised run-rate cost savings of GBP80 million were successfully delivered in 2024, helping to offset 
  inflationary pressures and allowing capacity for investment necessary to support the Group's future growth plans. 
 
   -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP212.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: profit 
  of GBP30.5 million) was primarily driven by GBP101.6 million loss on the mortgage sale, GBP44.0 million write-off of 
  intangible assets, GBP31.1 million in transformation costs and GBP21.3 million of remediation costs that included the 
  GBP16.7 million FCA fine. 
 
   -- Statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: GBP29.5 million) 
  reflects recognition of GBP254.6 million deferred tax asset in anticipation of future profitability.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity 

Position             Position  Minimum      Minimum 
                    Pro-forma 
              31 December           31 December requirement    requirement 
                    Including asset sale 
              2024               2023    including buffers7 excluding buffers 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 12.5%    13.4%        13.1%    9.2%        4.7% 
Tier 1           12.5%    13.4%        13.1%    10.8%       6.3% 
Total Capital        14.9%    15.9%        15.1%    12.9%       8.4% 
Total Capital + MREL    23.0%    24.5%        22.0%    21.2%       16.7% 7. CRD IV buffers

-- Total RWAs at 31 December 2024 were GBP6.4 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.5 billion). The movement reflectsthe GBP2.5 billion sale of the prime residential mortgage portfolio and actions taken to optimise the balance sheet.RWA density was 36% compared to 30% at 31 December 2023 reflecting the pivot to corporate, commercial and SMElending.

-- Metro Bank's MREL ratio was 23.0% as at 31 December 2024, up 100bps year-on-year from 22.0% as at 31December 2023 (30 June 2024: 22.2%), reflecting ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjustedreturns on regulatory capital.

-- Upon completion, the GBP584 million unsecured personal loans asset sale post-period is expected to resultin a pro forma improvement in total capital plus MREL of c152 bps to 24.5% and CET1 of c92 bps to 13.4%.

-- The bank continues to consider opportunities to optimise the capital structure to drive growth momentumin delivering strategy.

-- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customerdeposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 62% compared to 79% at the end of 2023. This provides furtheropportunities to optimise funding costs.

-- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 337% compared to 332% as at 31 December 2023, with cash balances ofGBP2.8 billion.

-- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) has increased to 169% compared to 145% as at 31 December 2023, driven bythe reduction in loan advances, primarily from the GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio sale, offset by the repayment ofTFSME with sale proceeds.

-- The Treasury portfolio of GBP7.3 billion includes GBP4.5 billion of investment securities, of which 78% arerated AAA and 22% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 92% is held at amortised cost and 8% is held atfair value through other comprehensive income.

-- Over the next 3 years more than GBP2.0 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an averageblended yield of just over 1%, these will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than theprevailing base rate.

-- UK leverage ratio was 5.6% as at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 5.3%).

Strong guidance reconfirmed. 

ROTE         -- Mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter 
 
NIM         -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and exit NIMs in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to 
          be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.60%-4.00% and 4.00%-4.50%, respectively 
           -- Year-on-year 4-5% reduction in cost for 2025 
Costs        -- Cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%, 65%-60% and 55%-50% 
          respectively

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited) 

YoY   31 Dec  30 Jun  31 Dec 
Balance Sheet 
                 change  2024   2024   2023 
                     GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 
Assets 
Loans and advances to customers (27%)  GBP9,013  GBP11,543  GBP12,297 
Treasury assets8             GBP7,301  GBP8,819  GBP8,770 
Other assets9               GBP1,268  GBP1,127  GBP1,178 
Total assets           (21%)  GBP17,582  GBP21,489  GBP22,245 
 
Liabilities 
Deposits from customers     (7%)   GBP14,458  GBP15,726  GBP15,623 
Deposits from central banks        GBP400   GBP3,050  GBP3,050 
Debt securities              GBP675   GBP675   GBP694 
Other liabilities             GBP866   GBP934   GBP1,744 
Total liabilities        (22%)  GBP16,399  GBP20,385  GBP21,111 
Total shareholder's equity        GBP1,183  GBP1,104  GBP1,134 
Total equity and liabilities       GBP17,582  GBP21,489  GBP22,245 8. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 9. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. 
 
                                       YoY 
                                          31 Dec  31 Dec 
                                       change 
Profit & Loss Account                                2024   2023 
                                          GBP'million GBP'million 
 
Underlying net interest income                        (8%)  GBP377.9  GBP411.9 
Underlying net fee and other income                     (5%)  GBP125.4  GBP131.9 
Underlying net gains on sale of assets                       GBP0.2   GBP2.7 
Total underlying revenue                           (8%)  GBP503.5  GBP546.5 
 
Underlying operating costs                          (4%)  (GBP510.4) (GBP530.2) 
Expected credit loss expense                         79%  (GBP7.1)  (GBP33.2) 
 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax                     17%  (GBP14.0)  (GBP16.9) 
 
Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets    (GBP44.0)  (GBP4.6) 
Transformation costs                                (GBP31.1)  (GBP20.2) 
Remediation costs                                  (GBP21.3) 
                                               - 
Mortgage sale                                    (GBP101.6) 
Capital raise and refinancing                            (GBP0.1)  GBP74.0 
Holding company insertion                              -     (GBP1.8) 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax                         (GBP212.1) GBP30.5 
 
Statutory taxation                                 GBP254.6  (GBP1.0) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax                          GBP42.5   GBP29.5 
 
                                         31 Dec    31 Dec 
Key metrics 
                                         2024     2023 
 
Underlying earnings per share - basic                      (2.1p)    (8.4p) 
Number of shares                                 672.7m    672.7m 
Net interest margin (NIM)                            1.91%    1.98% 
Lending yield                                  5.33%    4.72% 
Cost of deposits                                 1.95%    0.97% 
Cost of risk                                   0.06%    0.26% 
Arrears rate                                   5.6%     3.8% 
Underlying cost: income ratio                          101%     97% 
Book value per share                               GBP1.76    GBP1.69 
Tangible book value per share                          GBP1.21    GBP1.40 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                          Half year ended 
                                       HoH  31 Dec  30 Jun  31 Dec 
Profit & Loss Account 
                                       change 2024   2024   2023 
                                          GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 
 
Underlying net interest income                        20%  GBP206.0  GBP171.9  GBP190.4 
Underlying net fee and other income                     2%   GBP63.4   GBP62.0   GBP68.6 
Underlying net gains on sale of assets                       GBP0.1   GBP0.1   GBP1.9 
Total underlying revenue                           15%  GBP269.5  GBP234.0  GBP260.9 
 
Underlying operating costs                          0%   (GBP255.8) (GBP254.6) (GBP272.0) 
Expected credit loss expense                            (GBP0.9)  (GBP6.2)  (GBP21.9) 
 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax                     148%  GBP12.8   (GBP26.8)  (GBP33.0) 
 
 
Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets 
                                          (GBP43.7)  (GBP0.3)  (GBP4.6) 
Transformation costs                                (GBP26.6)  (GBP4.5)  (GBP20.2) 
Remediation costs                                  (GBP19.5)  (GBP1.8)  (GBP0.8) 
Mortgage sale                                    (GBP101.6) -     - 
Capital raise and refinancing                            -     (GBP0.1)  GBP74.0 
Holding company insertion                              -     -     (GBP0.3) 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax                         (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5)  GBP15.1 
 
Statutory taxation                                 GBP254.2  GBP0.4   GBP1.7 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax                          GBP75.6   (GBP33.1)  GBP16.8 
                       Half year ended 
                       31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec 
Key metrics 
                       2024  2024  2023 
 
Underlying earnings per share - basic    1.9p  (3.9p) (12.2p) 
Number of shares               672.7m 672.7m 672.7m 
Net interest margin (NIM)          2.22%  1.64%  1.85% 
Lending yield                5.48%  5.18%  4.91% 
Cost of deposits               1.72%  2.18%  1.29% 
Cost of risk                 0.01%  0.10%  0.34% 
Arrears rate                 5.6%  3.8%  3.8% 
Underlying cost:income ratio         95%   109%  104% 
Book value per share             GBP1.76  GBP1.64  GBP1.70 
Tangible book value per share        GBP1.21  GBP1.37  GBP1.40 
Risk weighted assets (RWAs)         GBP6,442m GBP7,239m GBP7,533m 
Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets)  36.6%  35.9%  33.9%

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Stella Gavaletakis

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Victoria Gregory

+44 (0) 7773 244608

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

FGS Global

Chris Sibbald

+44 7855 955 531

Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It holds the number two spot for personal and business service instore in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2025.

Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over GBP10bn in commercial lending.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank is a multi-award-winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards" "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Chief Executive Officer's statement

2024 has been a transformational year for Metro Bank.

We have made significant progress in creating a simpler, more agile Bank and continued, at pace, the strategic shift towards corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages - a compelling opportunity in an underserved area of the market.

We have delivered on an ambitious transformation, delivering GBP80 million annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024- primarily from reducing on-shore headcount numbers by more than 30% from 4,458 to 2,972. These cost savings helped offset headwinds and created capacity for investment to support future growth. In Q4 2024, we announced a new partnership with Infosys, a world leader in strategic outsourcing, to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities.

We continued to optimise the balance sheet, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and a GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans announced post year-end. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital. The transactions create additional lending capacity to enable Metro Bank to continue its shift towards higher yielding corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We delivered strong growth momentum supporting our strategy, with corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending growing by 71% year-on-year. Effective asset rotation has also allowed us to actively manage down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits, resulting in a significant reduction in cost of deposits throughout the year. Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong, with 110,000 new personal and 36,000 new business current accounts opened in the year.

Successful operational execution has resulted in Metro Bank outperforming the 2024 guidance and reconfirming all guidance previously provided at half-year results, building to best-in-class performance:

-- Underlying profit of GBP13m in H2'24, beating guidance of profitability during the 4th quarter

-- Net interest margin at year-end was 2.65%, beating guidance of 2.50%

-- Cost savings delivered

-- RoTE guidance reconfirmed to mid to upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid to upperteens thereafter

-- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation and cost of deposits, with 2025 exit run-rate expectedto be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.75%-4.00% in 2026 and 4.00-4.50% in 2027, respectively

-- Continued cost discipline and control, guiding to a 4-5% year-on-year reduction in costs for 2025. Costto income ratio improves to be between 75%-70% in 2026, 65%-60% in 2027 and 55%-50% in 2028

Delivery in 2024 provides strong growth momentum and proves Metro Bank's ability to deliver on an ambitious future strategy. By 2027, we remain committed to generating one of the best returns on tangible equity of any UK High Street bank.

Progress on Strategic Priorities

Revenue

We made strong progress in the strategic shift toward corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages in the year. Corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending grew by 71% year-on-year, and we ended 2024 with a credit approved pipeline which was two times larger than at the start of 2024. 78% of new Corporate and Commercial lending was non-broker led, c.30% of this came from refinancing existing customers. On average, new originations attracted a margin in excess of 350 bps over base rate, driving year-on-year improvements in yield. Progress in specialist mortgage originations was strong, with the launch of new propositions helping drive a significant increase in spread over swaps on new mortgage originations. New lending, together with attrition of legacy portfolios at lower yields, has led to a 61 bps year-on-year improvement in overall lending yield.

Following our successful deposit campaign at the end of 2023, we have observed a subsequent decline in balances as we optimise our deposits and cost of funding. The cost of deposits at year-end of 1.40% continues to fall, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024, as more expensive fixed term deposits are allowed to attrite.

The combined impact of increased lending yields and a lower cost of deposits has resulted in an exit NIM of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50%, and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024.

Cost

Over the past year, we have fundamentally transformed our cost base, reducing operating costs in line with a bank of our size and driving towards sustained profitability. We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs, with underlying costs down YoY by 4%, despite inflationary pressures. We have delivered GBP80 million of annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024, after reducing on-shore headcount numbers by > 30% from 4,458 to 2,972 within 12 months. We fundamentally repositioned our store and call centre propositions in line with customer usage patterns, and enhanced cost control frameworks. We have driven efficiencies across the business. Metro Bank established a strong strategic partnership with Infosys to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed further AI capabilities. This collaboration has helped make the Metro Bank model more scalable.

Infrastructure

To drive our next stage of growth, we have strategically invested in platforms and capabilities. Central to this is a partnership with Infosys which will revolutionise our digital capabilities, including actionable data analytics, automated processes, and compelling digital platforms.

Our redesigned store offering empowers colleagues to drive growth in the SME and commercial segments. We are on track to continue our store openings in the North of England, with new stores planned for Chester, Gateshead and Salford in Q2 2025. The store proposition has been streamlined to drive efficiency and improve the customer experience. Back-end processes, particularly around lending and digital customer onboarding, have also been improved key customer interactions. Lastly, we have built a range of new products and platforms, such as online chat and an enhanced business overdraft via mobile app which will enable customers to engage with us how they want. We also implemented over 450 technical changes to systems, products and infrastructure - even more than last year - along with upgrading our financial crime architecture, fraud tools, and our new first line risk function.

The bank also resolved the FCA's enquiries into transaction monitoring systems and controls that began in 2016 and were remediated by 2020. The conclusion of these enquiries draws a line under this legacy issue, allowing the bank to move forward and fully focus on the future, building on the solid foundations it has already laid.

Balance sheet optimisation

We have made significant progress in restructuring our balance to align with strategic growth opportunities, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans post year-end. The mortgage sale proceeds were used to repay TFSME[1], providing further opportunity to continue optimising our funding capabilities. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Following the successful deposit campaign in Q4 2023, we have worked to reduce our cost of funds and excess liquidity. Overall, customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are either being allowed to attrite.

Communications

We continue to focus on engaging our colleagues, communities and other stakeholders. Our focus on delivering excellent customer service is reflected in the latest independent Competition and Markets Authority survey where we ranked number two for in-store service quality for retail customers, an increase from third place in August 2024. We were also placed second for service quality in stores and our business service centres for business customers. We remain committed to maintaining a physical presence and ensuring that stores remain both accessible and at the heart of local communities. We will be opening three new stores in 2025 in Chester, Gateshead and Salford.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
