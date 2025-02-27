Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended -4

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC Full year results Trading update 2024 27 February 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) Results for year ended 31 December 2024 Highlights -- 2024 statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million, post recognition of the deferred tax asset -- Underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 2024, in excess of guidance of returning to profitability during Q4 2024 -- Net Interest Margin at year end of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 113bps from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024 -- Cost of deposits at year end of 1.40%, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024 -- Corporate and Commercial new loan originations grew by 71% during 2024 and by 40% from H1 2024 to H2 2024 -- Credit approved pipeline for corporate/commercial/SME already at >50% of total 2024 lending -- Continued balance sheet optimisation through the sale of GBP2.5 billion prime residential mortgages and GBP584 million of unsecured personal loans -- Transformational year in 2024 has created strong momentum; reiterating existing guidance for 2025, 2026 and 2027

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"It has been a transformational year for Metro Bank as we made substantial progress against our strategy, ending the period ahead of guidance, profitable, and with strong momentum going forward."

"We have successfully continued our pivot towards higher margin business in the form of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages, while also taking significant steps to reduce our costs and optimising our funding model. We have simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, and as a result, end the year with a robust capital position."

"Our network of stores helps us grow our target markets, with our specialist relationship banking colleagues driving positive outcomes for customers and communities across the UK. We are delivering on our strategy. Looking forward, we are confident that Metro Bank has a strong and compelling plan, differentiated model and clear path forward to further growth."

Key Financials

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Assets GBP17,582 GBP22,245 (21%) GBP21,489 (18%) Loans GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Deposits GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Loan to deposit ratio 62% 79% (17pp) 73% (11pp) CET1 capital ratio1 12.5% 13.1% (56bps) 12.9% (36bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 1 14.9% 15.1% (24bps) 15.0% (14bps) MREL ratio1 23.0% 22.0% 100bps 22.2% 75bps Liquidity coverage ratio 337% 332% 5pp 365% (28pp) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2024 2024 2024 H1 2024 Total underlying revenue2 GBP503.5 GBP546.5 (8%) GBP269.5 GBP234.0 15% Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) 17% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) 148% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.2) GBP30.5 (795%) (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) (433%) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 44% GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) 328% Net interest margin 1.91% 1.98% (7bps) 2.22% 1.64% 58bps Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% 61bps 5.48% 5.18% 30bps Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% 98bps 1.72% 2.18% (46bps) Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% (20bps) 0.01% 0.10% (10bps) Underlying EPS (2.1p) (8.4p) 75% 1.9p (3.9p) 139% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.70 4% GBP1.76 GBP1.64 7% Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 (13)% GBP1.21 GBP1.37 (12)% 1. Excluding recently announced unsecured personal loans portfolio sale. Pro forma on completion of theperforming unsecured personal loans portfolio sale in late Q1 2025 is estimated to result in a total capital plusMREL ratio of 24.5% and CET1 ratio of 13.4% 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 27 February 2025. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-fy24/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 358 1035

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 126674

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110 Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024

Deposits

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Demand: current accounts GBP5,791 GBP5,696 2% GBP5,662 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,534 GBP7,827 (4%) GBP8,108 (7%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP1,133 GBP2,100 (46%) GBP1,956 (42%) Deposits from customers GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Deposits from customers includes: Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships) GBP5,968 GBP7,235 (18%) GBP7,170 (17%) SMEs4 GBP4,442 GBP3,782 17% GBP4,224 5% GBP10,410 GBP11,017 (6%) GBP11,394 (9%) Retail partnerships GBP1,785 GBP1,708 5% GBP1,734 3% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4) GBP2,263 GBP2,898 (22%) GBP2,598 (13%) GBP4,048 GBP4,606 (11%) GBP4,332 (6%) 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. -- Customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus to reduce excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are being allowed to attrite. -- Cost of deposits for the year ended December 2024 was 1.95% (31 December 2023: 0.97%), with downward momentum and an exit cost of deposits at the end of the year of 1.40%, down 0.89% from a February 2024 peak of 2.29%. Half-on-half cost of deposits reduced by 0.46%, from 2.18% to 1.72%. -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy as an enabler of our relationship-based approach. Metro Bank will open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead with a store in Salford set to open in late 2025, with all locations selected to not only support local consumers but to also support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer.

Loans

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP9,204 GBP12,496 (26%) GBP11,739 (22%) Less: allowance for impairment (GBP191) (GBP199) (4%) (GBP196) (3%) Net loans and advances to customers GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP5,145 GBP7,818 (34%) GBP7,512 (32%) Commercial lending5 GBP2,661 GBP2,443 9% GBP2,437 9% Consumer lending GBP745 GBP1,297 (43%) GBP1,003 (26%) Government-backed lending6 GBP653 GBP938 (30%) GBP787 (17%) 5. Includes CLBILS. 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Total net loans at 31 December 2024 were GBP9.0 billion, down 27% from 31 December 2023, primarily driven by the GBP2.5 billion sale of a prime residential mortgage portfolio in H2 2024. Post period-end, Metro Bank has also announced the sale of a GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans portfolio. The remainder of the consumer and government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off. Loan to deposit ratio at 31 December 2024 was 62% (31

December 2023: 79%), providing opportunities to further optimise funding costs. -- Retail mortgages decreased 34% year-on-year to GBP5.1 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.8 billion) following the GBP2.5 billion mortgage loan, but remain the largest component of the lending book at 56% (31 December 2023: 63%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 59% (31 December 2023: 58%). The pivot towards specialist mortgages continues, following recent investment to re-platform the mortgage business and enhance the product offering. Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. -- Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 9% at 31 December 2024 to GBP2,661 million (31 December 2023: GBP2,443 million) in line with the Group's strategy. Growth in new corporate, commercial and SME lending was offset by continued attrition of commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let portfolios. The DTV of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 56% (31 December 2023: 55%) and the portfolio has a coverage ratio of 1.98% (31 December 2023: 2.13%). Metro Bank is committed to supporting local businesses as we continue to pivot towards corporate, commercial and SME lending. -- Year-on-year gross new Corporate and Commercial lending grew by 71% from GBP0.7 billion at 31 December 2023 to GBP1.2 billion at 31 December 2024, demonstrating that our strategic shift into corporate, commercial and SME lending is being delivered at pace. -- Cost of risk decreased to 0.06% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 0.26%). The overall impact of risk profile, credit performance and macroeconomic outlook has resulted in a lower cost of risk in the year. The credit quality of new lending continues to be strong through the current macro-economic environment and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. -- Overall arrears levels have increased to 5.6% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 3.8%). There has been some observed crystallisation of the prior economic deterioration on customer positions; however, this was less than previously forecasted. The main driver for the increased arrears rate is the sale of retail mortgage assets and the run-off of the unsecured personal loans portfolio. -- Non-performing loans increased to 5.48% (31 December 2023: 3.11%) as a result of the mortgage asset sale (in which accounts in arrears were excluded), the maturity profile of the unsecured personal loans portfolio that is in run-off, new mortgage defaults primarily due to accounts moving into 90+ day arrears, and large single name individually impaired Commercial cases, partially offset by BBLS claims. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans were 4.78% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 2.58%). -- The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. The ECL provision at 31 December 2024 was GBP191 million with a coverage ratio of 2.07%, compared to GBP199 million with a coverage ratio of 1.59% at 31 December 2023. The level of post-model overlays currently sits at 9.8% of the ECL stock, or GBP18.8 million. This has reduced since 31 December 2023 (11.8% of ECL stock, or GBP23.4 million).

Profit and Loss Account

-- Returned to profitability, with underlying profit before tax in H2 2024 of GBP12.8 million (H1 2024: loss of GBP26.8 million), primarily driven by improvements in net interest income. Underlying loss before tax at 31 December 2024 was GBP14.0 million (31 December 2023: GBP16.9 million). -- Net interest margin for the year ended December 2024 was 1.91% (31 December 2023: 1.98%), with an exit net interest margin of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024, reflecting lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. -- Underlying net interest income decreased by 8% YoY to GBP377.9 million (31 December 2023: GBP411.9 million) driven by increased cost of deposits in H1 2024. Half-on-half underlying net interest income increased by 20% to GBP206.0 million (H1 2024: GBP171.9m), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. -- Underlying net fee and other income decreased YoY to GBP125.6 million (31 December 2023: GBP134.6 million), primarily reflecting increased competition within FX markets. -- Underlying costs reduced 4%, or GBP19.8 million year-on-year, to GBP510.4 million (31 December 2023: GBP530.2 million). Annualised run-rate cost savings of GBP80 million were successfully delivered in 2024, helping to offset inflationary pressures and allowing capacity for investment necessary to support the Group's future growth plans. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP212.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: profit of GBP30.5 million) was primarily driven by GBP101.6 million loss on the mortgage sale, GBP44.0 million write-off of intangible assets, GBP31.1 million in transformation costs and GBP21.3 million of remediation costs that included the GBP16.7 million FCA fine. -- Statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: GBP29.5 million) reflects recognition of GBP254.6 million deferred tax asset in anticipation of future profitability.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

Position Position Minimum Minimum Pro-forma 31 December 31 December requirement requirement Including asset sale 2024 2023 including buffers7 excluding buffers Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 12.5% 13.4% 13.1% 9.2% 4.7% Tier 1 12.5% 13.4% 13.1% 10.8% 6.3% Total Capital 14.9% 15.9% 15.1% 12.9% 8.4% Total Capital + MREL 23.0% 24.5% 22.0% 21.2% 16.7% 7. CRD IV buffers

-- Total RWAs at 31 December 2024 were GBP6.4 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.5 billion). The movement reflectsthe GBP2.5 billion sale of the prime residential mortgage portfolio and actions taken to optimise the balance sheet.RWA density was 36% compared to 30% at 31 December 2023 reflecting the pivot to corporate, commercial and SMElending.

-- Metro Bank's MREL ratio was 23.0% as at 31 December 2024, up 100bps year-on-year from 22.0% as at 31December 2023 (30 June 2024: 22.2%), reflecting ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjustedreturns on regulatory capital.

-- Upon completion, the GBP584 million unsecured personal loans asset sale post-period is expected to resultin a pro forma improvement in total capital plus MREL of c152 bps to 24.5% and CET1 of c92 bps to 13.4%.

-- The bank continues to consider opportunities to optimise the capital structure to drive growth momentumin delivering strategy.

-- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customerdeposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 62% compared to 79% at the end of 2023. This provides furtheropportunities to optimise funding costs.

-- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 337% compared to 332% as at 31 December 2023, with cash balances ofGBP2.8 billion.

-- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) has increased to 169% compared to 145% as at 31 December 2023, driven bythe reduction in loan advances, primarily from the GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio sale, offset by the repayment ofTFSME with sale proceeds.

-- The Treasury portfolio of GBP7.3 billion includes GBP4.5 billion of investment securities, of which 78% arerated AAA and 22% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 92% is held at amortised cost and 8% is held atfair value through other comprehensive income.

-- Over the next 3 years more than GBP2.0 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an averageblended yield of just over 1%, these will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than theprevailing base rate.

-- UK leverage ratio was 5.6% as at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 5.3%).

Strong guidance reconfirmed.

ROTE -- Mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter NIM -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and exit NIMs in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.60%-4.00% and 4.00%-4.50%, respectively -- Year-on-year 4-5% reduction in cost for 2025 Costs -- Cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%, 65%-60% and 55%-50% respectively

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited)

YoY 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Balance Sheet change 2024 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers (27%) GBP9,013 GBP11,543 GBP12,297 Treasury assets8 GBP7,301 GBP8,819 GBP8,770 Other assets9 GBP1,268 GBP1,127 GBP1,178 Total assets (21%) GBP17,582 GBP21,489 GBP22,245 Liabilities Deposits from customers (7%) GBP14,458 GBP15,726 GBP15,623 Deposits from central banks GBP400 GBP3,050 GBP3,050 Debt securities GBP675 GBP675 GBP694 Other liabilities GBP866 GBP934 GBP1,744 Total liabilities (22%) GBP16,399 GBP20,385 GBP21,111 Total shareholder's equity GBP1,183 GBP1,104 GBP1,134 Total equity and liabilities GBP17,582 GBP21,489 GBP22,245 8. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 9. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. YoY 31 Dec 31 Dec change Profit & Loss Account 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income (8%) GBP377.9 GBP411.9 Underlying net fee and other income (5%) GBP125.4 GBP131.9 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.2 GBP2.7 Total underlying revenue (8%) GBP503.5 GBP546.5 Underlying operating costs (4%) (GBP510.4) (GBP530.2) Expected credit loss expense 79% (GBP7.1) (GBP33.2) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 17% (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP44.0) (GBP4.6) Transformation costs (GBP31.1) (GBP20.2) Remediation costs (GBP21.3) - Mortgage sale (GBP101.6) Capital raise and refinancing (GBP0.1) GBP74.0 Holding company insertion - (GBP1.8) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.1) GBP30.5 Statutory taxation GBP254.6 (GBP1.0) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 31 Dec 31 Dec Key metrics 2024 2023 Underlying earnings per share - basic (2.1p) (8.4p) Number of shares 672.7m 672.7m Net interest margin (NIM) 1.91% 1.98% Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% Arrears rate 5.6% 3.8% Underlying cost: income ratio 101% 97% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.69 Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 Half year ended HoH 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Profit & Loss Account change 2024 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 20% GBP206.0 GBP171.9 GBP190.4 Underlying net fee and other income 2% GBP63.4 GBP62.0 GBP68.6 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.1 GBP0.1 GBP1.9 Total underlying revenue 15% GBP269.5 GBP234.0 GBP260.9 Underlying operating costs 0% (GBP255.8) (GBP254.6) (GBP272.0) Expected credit loss expense (GBP0.9) (GBP6.2) (GBP21.9) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 148% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) (GBP33.0) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP43.7) (GBP0.3) (GBP4.6) Transformation costs (GBP26.6) (GBP4.5) (GBP20.2) Remediation costs (GBP19.5) (GBP1.8) (GBP0.8) Mortgage sale (GBP101.6) - - Capital raise and refinancing - (GBP0.1) GBP74.0 Holding company insertion - - (GBP0.3) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) GBP15.1 Statutory taxation GBP254.2 GBP0.4 GBP1.7 Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) GBP16.8 Half year ended 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Key metrics 2024 2024 2023 Underlying earnings per share - basic 1.9p (3.9p) (12.2p) Number of shares 672.7m 672.7m 672.7m Net interest margin (NIM) 2.22% 1.64% 1.85% Lending yield 5.48% 5.18% 4.91% Cost of deposits 1.72% 2.18% 1.29% Cost of risk 0.01% 0.10% 0.34% Arrears rate 5.6% 3.8% 3.8% Underlying cost:income ratio 95% 109% 104% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.64 GBP1.70 Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.37 GBP1.40 Risk weighted assets (RWAs) GBP6,442m GBP7,239m GBP7,533m Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets) 36.6% 35.9% 33.9%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Chief Executive Officer's statement

2024 has been a transformational year for Metro Bank.

We have made significant progress in creating a simpler, more agile Bank and continued, at pace, the strategic shift towards corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages - a compelling opportunity in an underserved area of the market.

We have delivered on an ambitious transformation, delivering GBP80 million annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024- primarily from reducing on-shore headcount numbers by more than 30% from 4,458 to 2,972. These cost savings helped offset headwinds and created capacity for investment to support future growth. In Q4 2024, we announced a new partnership with Infosys, a world leader in strategic outsourcing, to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities.

We continued to optimise the balance sheet, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and a GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans announced post year-end. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital. The transactions create additional lending capacity to enable Metro Bank to continue its shift towards higher yielding corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We delivered strong growth momentum supporting our strategy, with corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending growing by 71% year-on-year. Effective asset rotation has also allowed us to actively manage down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits, resulting in a significant reduction in cost of deposits throughout the year. Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong, with 110,000 new personal and 36,000 new business current accounts opened in the year.

Successful operational execution has resulted in Metro Bank outperforming the 2024 guidance and reconfirming all guidance previously provided at half-year results, building to best-in-class performance:

-- Underlying profit of GBP13m in H2'24, beating guidance of profitability during the 4th quarter

-- Net interest margin at year-end was 2.65%, beating guidance of 2.50%

-- Cost savings delivered

-- RoTE guidance reconfirmed to mid to upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid to upperteens thereafter

-- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation and cost of deposits, with 2025 exit run-rate expectedto be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.75%-4.00% in 2026 and 4.00-4.50% in 2027, respectively

-- Continued cost discipline and control, guiding to a 4-5% year-on-year reduction in costs for 2025. Costto income ratio improves to be between 75%-70% in 2026, 65%-60% in 2027 and 55%-50% in 2028

Delivery in 2024 provides strong growth momentum and proves Metro Bank's ability to deliver on an ambitious future strategy. By 2027, we remain committed to generating one of the best returns on tangible equity of any UK High Street bank.

Progress on Strategic Priorities

Revenue

We made strong progress in the strategic shift toward corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages in the year. Corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending grew by 71% year-on-year, and we ended 2024 with a credit approved pipeline which was two times larger than at the start of 2024. 78% of new Corporate and Commercial lending was non-broker led, c.30% of this came from refinancing existing customers. On average, new originations attracted a margin in excess of 350 bps over base rate, driving year-on-year improvements in yield. Progress in specialist mortgage originations was strong, with the launch of new propositions helping drive a significant increase in spread over swaps on new mortgage originations. New lending, together with attrition of legacy portfolios at lower yields, has led to a 61 bps year-on-year improvement in overall lending yield.

Following our successful deposit campaign at the end of 2023, we have observed a subsequent decline in balances as we optimise our deposits and cost of funding. The cost of deposits at year-end of 1.40% continues to fall, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024, as more expensive fixed term deposits are allowed to attrite.

The combined impact of increased lending yields and a lower cost of deposits has resulted in an exit NIM of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50%, and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024.

Cost

Over the past year, we have fundamentally transformed our cost base, reducing operating costs in line with a bank of our size and driving towards sustained profitability. We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs, with underlying costs down YoY by 4%, despite inflationary pressures. We have delivered GBP80 million of annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024, after reducing on-shore headcount numbers by > 30% from 4,458 to 2,972 within 12 months. We fundamentally repositioned our store and call centre propositions in line with customer usage patterns, and enhanced cost control frameworks. We have driven efficiencies across the business. Metro Bank established a strong strategic partnership with Infosys to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed further AI capabilities. This collaboration has helped make the Metro Bank model more scalable.

Infrastructure

To drive our next stage of growth, we have strategically invested in platforms and capabilities. Central to this is a partnership with Infosys which will revolutionise our digital capabilities, including actionable data analytics, automated processes, and compelling digital platforms.

Our redesigned store offering empowers colleagues to drive growth in the SME and commercial segments. We are on track to continue our store openings in the North of England, with new stores planned for Chester, Gateshead and Salford in Q2 2025. The store proposition has been streamlined to drive efficiency and improve the customer experience. Back-end processes, particularly around lending and digital customer onboarding, have also been improved key customer interactions. Lastly, we have built a range of new products and platforms, such as online chat and an enhanced business overdraft via mobile app which will enable customers to engage with us how they want. We also implemented over 450 technical changes to systems, products and infrastructure - even more than last year - along with upgrading our financial crime architecture, fraud tools, and our new first line risk function.

The bank also resolved the FCA's enquiries into transaction monitoring systems and controls that began in 2016 and were remediated by 2020. The conclusion of these enquiries draws a line under this legacy issue, allowing the bank to move forward and fully focus on the future, building on the solid foundations it has already laid.

Balance sheet optimisation

We have made significant progress in restructuring our balance to align with strategic growth opportunities, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans post year-end. The mortgage sale proceeds were used to repay TFSME[1], providing further opportunity to continue optimising our funding capabilities. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Following the successful deposit campaign in Q4 2023, we have worked to reduce our cost of funds and excess liquidity. Overall, customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are either being allowed to attrite.

Communications

We continue to focus on engaging our colleagues, communities and other stakeholders. Our focus on delivering excellent customer service is reflected in the latest independent Competition and Markets Authority survey where we ranked number two for in-store service quality for retail customers, an increase from third place in August 2024. We were also placed second for service quality in stores and our business service centres for business customers. We remain committed to maintaining a physical presence and ensuring that stores remain both accessible and at the heart of local communities. We will be opening three new stores in 2025 in Chester, Gateshead and Salford.

