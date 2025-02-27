Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended -14

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) Results for year ended 31 December 2024 Highlights -- 2024 statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million, post recognition of the deferred tax asset -- Underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 2024, in excess of guidance of returning to profitability during Q4 2024 -- Net Interest Margin at year end of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 113bps from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024 -- Cost of deposits at year end of 1.40%, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024 -- Corporate and Commercial new loan originations grew by 71% during 2024 and by 40% from H1 2024 to H2 2024 -- Credit approved pipeline for corporate/commercial/SME already at >50% of total 2024 lending -- Continued balance sheet optimisation through the sale of GBP2.5 billion prime residential mortgages and GBP584 million of unsecured personal loans -- Transformational year in 2024 has created strong momentum; reiterating existing guidance for 2025, 2026 and 2027

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"It has been a transformational year for Metro Bank as we made substantial progress against our strategy, ending the period ahead of guidance, profitable, and with strong momentum going forward."

"We have successfully continued our pivot towards higher margin business in the form of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages, while also taking significant steps to reduce our costs and optimising our funding model. We have simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, and as a result, end the year with a robust capital position."

"Our network of stores helps us grow our target markets, with our specialist relationship banking colleagues driving positive outcomes for customers and communities across the UK. We are delivering on our strategy. Looking forward, we are confident that Metro Bank has a strong and compelling plan, differentiated model and clear path forward to further growth."

Key Financials

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Assets GBP17,582 GBP22,245 (21%) GBP21,489 (18%) Loans GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Deposits GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Loan to deposit ratio 62% 79% (17pp) 73% (11pp) CET1 capital ratio1 12.5% 13.1% (56bps) 12.9% (36bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 1 14.9% 15.1% (24bps) 15.0% (14bps) MREL ratio1 23.0% 22.0% 100bps 22.2% 75bps Liquidity coverage ratio 337% 332% 5pp 365% (28pp) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2024 2024 2024 H1 2024 Total underlying revenue2 GBP503.5 GBP546.5 (8%) GBP269.5 GBP234.0 15% Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) 17% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) 148% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.2) GBP30.5 (795%) (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) (433%) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 44% GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) 328% Net interest margin 1.91% 1.98% (7bps) 2.22% 1.64% 58bps Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% 61bps 5.48% 5.18% 30bps Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% 98bps 1.72% 2.18% (46bps) Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% (20bps) 0.01% 0.10% (10bps) Underlying EPS (2.1p) (8.4p) 75% 1.9p (3.9p) 139% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.70 4% GBP1.76 GBP1.64 7% Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 (13)% GBP1.21 GBP1.37 (12)% 1. Excluding recently announced unsecured personal loans portfolio sale. Pro forma on completion of theperforming unsecured personal loans portfolio sale in late Q1 2025 is estimated to result in a total capital plusMREL ratio of 24.5% and CET1 ratio of 13.4% 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023

Deposits

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Demand: current accounts GBP5,791 GBP5,696 2% GBP5,662 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,534 GBP7,827 (4%) GBP8,108 (7%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP1,133 GBP2,100 (46%) GBP1,956 (42%) Deposits from customers GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Deposits from customers includes: Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships) GBP5,968 GBP7,235 (18%) GBP7,170 (17%) SMEs4 GBP4,442 GBP3,782 17% GBP4,224 5% GBP10,410 GBP11,017 (6%) GBP11,394 (9%) Retail partnerships GBP1,785 GBP1,708 5% GBP1,734 3% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4) GBP2,263 GBP2,898 (22%) GBP2,598 (13%) GBP4,048 GBP4,606 (11%) GBP4,332 (6%) 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. -- Customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus to reduce excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are being allowed to attrite. -- Cost of deposits for the year ended December 2024 was 1.95% (31 December 2023: 0.97%), with downward momentum and an exit cost of deposits at the end of the year of 1.40%, down 0.89% from a February 2024 peak of 2.29%. Half-on-half cost of deposits reduced by 0.46%, from 2.18% to 1.72%. -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy as an enabler of our relationship-based approach. Metro Bank will open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead with a store in Salford set to open in late 2025, with all locations selected to not only support local consumers but to also support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer.

Loans

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP9,204 GBP12,496 (26%) GBP11,739 (22%) Less: allowance for impairment (GBP191) (GBP199) (4%) (GBP196) (3%) Net loans and advances to customers GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP5,145 GBP7,818 (34%) GBP7,512 (32%) Commercial lending5 GBP2,661 GBP2,443 9% GBP2,437 9% Consumer lending GBP745 GBP1,297 (43%) GBP1,003 (26%) Government-backed lending6 GBP653 GBP938 (30%) GBP787 (17%) 5. Includes CLBILS. 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Total net loans at 31 December 2024 were GBP9.0 billion, down 27% from 31 December 2023, primarily driven by the GBP2.5 billion sale of a prime residential mortgage portfolio in H2 2024. Post period-end, Metro Bank has also announced the sale of a GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans portfolio. The remainder of the consumer and government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off. Loan to deposit ratio at 31 December 2024 was 62% (31

December 2023: 79%), providing opportunities to further optimise funding costs. -- Retail mortgages decreased 34% year-on-year to GBP5.1 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.8 billion) following the GBP2.5 billion mortgage loan, but remain the largest component of the lending book at 56% (31 December 2023: 63%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 59% (31 December 2023: 58%). The pivot towards specialist mortgages continues, following recent investment to re-platform the mortgage business and enhance the product offering. Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. -- Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 9% at 31 December 2024 to GBP2,661 million (31 December 2023: GBP2,443 million) in line with the Group's strategy. Growth in new corporate, commercial and SME lending was offset by continued attrition of commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let portfolios. The DTV of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 56% (31 December 2023: 55%) and the portfolio has a coverage ratio of 1.98% (31 December 2023: 2.13%). Metro Bank is committed to supporting local businesses as we continue to pivot towards corporate, commercial and SME lending. -- Year-on-year gross new Corporate and Commercial lending grew by 71% from GBP0.7 billion at 31 December 2023 to GBP1.2 billion at 31 December 2024, demonstrating that our strategic shift into corporate, commercial and SME lending is being delivered at pace. -- Cost of risk decreased to 0.06% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 0.26%). The overall impact of risk profile, credit performance and macroeconomic outlook has resulted in a lower cost of risk in the year. The credit quality of new lending continues to be strong through the current macro-economic environment and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. -- Overall arrears levels have increased to 5.6% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 3.8%). There has been some observed crystallisation of the prior economic deterioration on customer positions; however, this was less than previously forecasted. The main driver for the increased arrears rate is the sale of retail mortgage assets and the run-off of the unsecured personal loans portfolio. -- Non-performing loans increased to 5.48% (31 December 2023: 3.11%) as a result of the mortgage asset sale (in which accounts in arrears were excluded), the maturity profile of the unsecured personal loans portfolio that is in run-off, new mortgage defaults primarily due to accounts moving into 90+ day arrears, and large single name individually impaired Commercial cases, partially offset by BBLS claims. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans were 4.78% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 2.58%). -- The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. The ECL provision at 31 December 2024 was GBP191 million with a coverage ratio of 2.07%, compared to GBP199 million with a coverage ratio of 1.59% at 31 December 2023. The level of post-model overlays currently sits at 9.8% of the ECL stock, or GBP18.8 million. This has reduced since 31 December 2023 (11.8% of ECL stock, or GBP23.4 million).

Profit and Loss Account

-- Returned to profitability, with underlying profit before tax in H2 2024 of GBP12.8 million (H1 2024: loss of GBP26.8 million), primarily driven by improvements in net interest income. Underlying loss before tax at 31 December 2024 was GBP14.0 million (31 December 2023: GBP16.9 million). -- Net interest margin for the year ended December 2024 was 1.91% (31 December 2023: 1.98%), with an exit net interest margin of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024, reflecting lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. -- Underlying net interest income decreased by 8% YoY to GBP377.9 million (31 December 2023: GBP411.9 million) driven by increased cost of deposits in H1 2024. Half-on-half underlying net interest income increased by 20% to GBP206.0 million (H1 2024: GBP171.9m), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. -- Underlying net fee and other income decreased YoY to GBP125.6 million (31 December 2023: GBP134.6 million), primarily reflecting increased competition within FX markets. -- Underlying costs reduced 4%, or GBP19.8 million year-on-year, to GBP510.4 million (31 December 2023: GBP530.2 million). Annualised run-rate cost savings of GBP80 million were successfully delivered in 2024, helping to offset inflationary pressures and allowing capacity for investment necessary to support the Group's future growth plans. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP212.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: profit of GBP30.5 million) was primarily driven by GBP101.6 million loss on the mortgage sale, GBP44.0 million write-off of intangible assets, GBP31.1 million in transformation costs and GBP21.3 million of remediation costs that included the GBP16.7 million FCA fine. -- Statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: GBP29.5 million) reflects recognition of GBP254.6 million deferred tax asset in anticipation of future profitability.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

Position Position Minimum Minimum Pro-forma 31 December 31 December requirement requirement Including asset sale 2024 2023 including buffers7 excluding buffers Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 12.5% 13.4% 13.1% 9.2% 4.7% Tier 1 12.5% 13.4% 13.1% 10.8% 6.3% Total Capital 14.9% 15.9% 15.1% 12.9% 8.4% Total Capital + MREL 23.0% 24.5% 22.0% 21.2% 16.7% 7. CRD IV buffers

-- Total RWAs at 31 December 2024 were GBP6.4 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.5 billion). The movement reflectsthe GBP2.5 billion sale of the prime residential mortgage portfolio and actions taken to optimise the balance sheet.RWA density was 36% compared to 30% at 31 December 2023 reflecting the pivot to corporate, commercial and SMElending.

-- Metro Bank's MREL ratio was 23.0% as at 31 December 2024, up 100bps year-on-year from 22.0% as at 31December 2023 (30 June 2024: 22.2%), reflecting ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjustedreturns on regulatory capital.

-- Upon completion, the GBP584 million unsecured personal loans asset sale post-period is expected to resultin a pro forma improvement in total capital plus MREL of c152 bps to 24.5% and CET1 of c92 bps to 13.4%.

-- The bank continues to consider opportunities to optimise the capital structure to drive growth momentumin delivering strategy.

-- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customerdeposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 62% compared to 79% at the end of 2023. This provides furtheropportunities to optimise funding costs.

-- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 337% compared to 332% as at 31 December 2023, with cash balances ofGBP2.8 billion.

-- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) has increased to 169% compared to 145% as at 31 December 2023, driven bythe reduction in loan advances, primarily from the GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio sale, offset by the repayment ofTFSME with sale proceeds.

-- The Treasury portfolio of GBP7.3 billion includes GBP4.5 billion of investment securities, of which 78% arerated AAA and 22% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 92% is held at amortised cost and 8% is held atfair value through other comprehensive income.

-- Over the next 3 years more than GBP2.0 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an averageblended yield of just over 1%, these will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than theprevailing base rate.

-- UK leverage ratio was 5.6% as at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 5.3%).

Strong guidance reconfirmed.

ROTE -- Mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter NIM -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and exit NIMs in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.60%-4.00% and 4.00%-4.50%, respectively -- Year-on-year 4-5% reduction in cost for 2025 Costs -- Cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%, 65%-60% and 55%-50% respectively

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited)

YoY 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Balance Sheet change 2024 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers (27%) GBP9,013 GBP11,543 GBP12,297 Treasury assets8 GBP7,301 GBP8,819 GBP8,770 Other assets9 GBP1,268 GBP1,127 GBP1,178 Total assets (21%) GBP17,582 GBP21,489 GBP22,245 Liabilities Deposits from customers (7%) GBP14,458 GBP15,726 GBP15,623 Deposits from central banks GBP400 GBP3,050 GBP3,050 Debt securities GBP675 GBP675 GBP694 Other liabilities GBP866 GBP934 GBP1,744 Total liabilities (22%) GBP16,399 GBP20,385 GBP21,111 Total shareholder's equity GBP1,183 GBP1,104 GBP1,134 Total equity and liabilities GBP17,582 GBP21,489 GBP22,245 8. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 9. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. YoY 31 Dec 31 Dec change Profit & Loss Account 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income (8%) GBP377.9 GBP411.9 Underlying net fee and other income (5%) GBP125.4 GBP131.9 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.2 GBP2.7 Total underlying revenue (8%) GBP503.5 GBP546.5 Underlying operating costs (4%) (GBP510.4) (GBP530.2) Expected credit loss expense 79% (GBP7.1) (GBP33.2) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 17% (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP44.0) (GBP4.6) Transformation costs (GBP31.1) (GBP20.2) Remediation costs (GBP21.3) - Mortgage sale (GBP101.6) Capital raise and refinancing (GBP0.1) GBP74.0 Holding company insertion - (GBP1.8) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.1) GBP30.5 Statutory taxation GBP254.6 (GBP1.0) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 31 Dec 31 Dec Key metrics 2024 2023 Underlying earnings per share - basic (2.1p) (8.4p) Number of shares 672.7m 672.7m Net interest margin (NIM) 1.91% 1.98% Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% Arrears rate 5.6% 3.8% Underlying cost: income ratio 101% 97% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.69 Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 Half year ended HoH 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Profit & Loss Account change 2024 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 20% GBP206.0 GBP171.9 GBP190.4 Underlying net fee and other income 2% GBP63.4 GBP62.0 GBP68.6 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.1 GBP0.1 GBP1.9 Total underlying revenue 15% GBP269.5 GBP234.0 GBP260.9 Underlying operating costs 0% (GBP255.8) (GBP254.6) (GBP272.0) Expected credit loss expense (GBP0.9) (GBP6.2) (GBP21.9) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 148% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) (GBP33.0) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP43.7) (GBP0.3) (GBP4.6) Transformation costs (GBP26.6) (GBP4.5) (GBP20.2) Remediation costs (GBP19.5) (GBP1.8) (GBP0.8) Mortgage sale (GBP101.6) - - Capital raise and refinancing - (GBP0.1) GBP74.0 Holding company insertion - - (GBP0.3) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) GBP15.1 Statutory taxation GBP254.2 GBP0.4 GBP1.7 Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) GBP16.8 Half year ended 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Key metrics 2024 2024 2023 Underlying earnings per share - basic 1.9p (3.9p) (12.2p) Number of shares 672.7m 672.7m 672.7m Net interest margin (NIM) 2.22% 1.64% 1.85% Lending yield 5.48% 5.18% 4.91% Cost of deposits 1.72% 2.18% 1.29% Cost of risk 0.01% 0.10% 0.34% Arrears rate 5.6% 3.8% 3.8% Underlying cost:income ratio 95% 109% 104% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.64 GBP1.70 Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.37 GBP1.40 Risk weighted assets (RWAs) GBP6,442m GBP7,239m GBP7,533m Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets) 36.6% 35.9% 33.9%

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Chief Executive Officer's statement

2024 has been a transformational year for Metro Bank.

We have made significant progress in creating a simpler, more agile Bank and continued, at pace, the strategic shift towards corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages - a compelling opportunity in an underserved area of the market.

We have delivered on an ambitious transformation, delivering GBP80 million annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024- primarily from reducing on-shore headcount numbers by more than 30% from 4,458 to 2,972. These cost savings helped offset headwinds and created capacity for investment to support future growth. In Q4 2024, we announced a new partnership with Infosys, a world leader in strategic outsourcing, to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities.

We continued to optimise the balance sheet, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and a GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans announced post year-end. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital. The transactions create additional lending capacity to enable Metro Bank to continue its shift towards higher yielding corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We delivered strong growth momentum supporting our strategy, with corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending growing by 71% year-on-year. Effective asset rotation has also allowed us to actively manage down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits, resulting in a significant reduction in cost of deposits throughout the year. Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong, with 110,000 new personal and 36,000 new business current accounts opened in the year.

Successful operational execution has resulted in Metro Bank outperforming the 2024 guidance and reconfirming all guidance previously provided at half-year results, building to best-in-class performance:

-- Underlying profit of GBP13m in H2'24, beating guidance of profitability during the 4th quarter

-- Net interest margin at year-end was 2.65%, beating guidance of 2.50%

-- Cost savings delivered

-- RoTE guidance reconfirmed to mid to upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid to upperteens thereafter

-- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation and cost of deposits, with 2025 exit run-rate expectedto be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.75%-4.00% in 2026 and 4.00-4.50% in 2027, respectively

-- Continued cost discipline and control, guiding to a 4-5% year-on-year reduction in costs for 2025. Costto income ratio improves to be between 75%-70% in 2026, 65%-60% in 2027 and 55%-50% in 2028

Delivery in 2024 provides strong growth momentum and proves Metro Bank's ability to deliver on an ambitious future strategy. By 2027, we remain committed to generating one of the best returns on tangible equity of any UK High Street bank.

Progress on Strategic Priorities

Revenue

We made strong progress in the strategic shift toward corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages in the year. Corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending grew by 71% year-on-year, and we ended 2024 with a credit approved pipeline which was two times larger than at the start of 2024. 78% of new Corporate and Commercial lending was non-broker led, c.30% of this came from refinancing existing customers. On average, new originations attracted a margin in excess of 350 bps over base rate, driving year-on-year improvements in yield. Progress in specialist mortgage originations was strong, with the launch of new propositions helping drive a significant increase in spread over swaps on new mortgage originations. New lending, together with attrition of legacy portfolios at lower yields, has led to a 61 bps year-on-year improvement in overall lending yield.

Following our successful deposit campaign at the end of 2023, we have observed a subsequent decline in balances as we optimise our deposits and cost of funding. The cost of deposits at year-end of 1.40% continues to fall, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024, as more expensive fixed term deposits are allowed to attrite.

The combined impact of increased lending yields and a lower cost of deposits has resulted in an exit NIM of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50%, and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024.

Cost

Over the past year, we have fundamentally transformed our cost base, reducing operating costs in line with a bank of our size and driving towards sustained profitability. We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs, with underlying costs down YoY by 4%, despite inflationary pressures. We have delivered GBP80 million of annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024, after reducing on-shore headcount numbers by > 30% from 4,458 to 2,972 within 12 months. We fundamentally repositioned our store and call centre propositions in line with customer usage patterns, and enhanced cost control frameworks. We have driven efficiencies across the business. Metro Bank established a strong strategic partnership with Infosys to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed further AI capabilities. This collaboration has helped make the Metro Bank model more scalable.

Infrastructure

To drive our next stage of growth, we have strategically invested in platforms and capabilities. Central to this is a partnership with Infosys which will revolutionise our digital capabilities, including actionable data analytics, automated processes, and compelling digital platforms.

Our redesigned store offering empowers colleagues to drive growth in the SME and commercial segments. We are on track to continue our store openings in the North of England, with new stores planned for Chester, Gateshead and Salford in Q2 2025. The store proposition has been streamlined to drive efficiency and improve the customer experience. Back-end processes, particularly around lending and digital customer onboarding, have also been improved key customer interactions. Lastly, we have built a range of new products and platforms, such as online chat and an enhanced business overdraft via mobile app which will enable customers to engage with us how they want. We also implemented over 450 technical changes to systems, products and infrastructure - even more than last year - along with upgrading our financial crime architecture, fraud tools, and our new first line risk function.

The bank also resolved the FCA's enquiries into transaction monitoring systems and controls that began in 2016 and were remediated by 2020. The conclusion of these enquiries draws a line under this legacy issue, allowing the bank to move forward and fully focus on the future, building on the solid foundations it has already laid.

Balance sheet optimisation

We have made significant progress in restructuring our balance to align with strategic growth opportunities, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans post year-end. The mortgage sale proceeds were used to repay TFSME[1], providing further opportunity to continue optimising our funding capabilities. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Following the successful deposit campaign in Q4 2023, we have worked to reduce our cost of funds and excess liquidity. Overall, customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are either being allowed to attrite.

Communications

We continue to focus on engaging our colleagues, communities and other stakeholders. Our focus on delivering excellent customer service is reflected in the latest independent Competition and Markets Authority survey where we ranked number two for in-store service quality for retail customers, an increase from third place in August 2024. We were also placed second for service quality in stores and our business service centres for business customers. We remain committed to maintaining a physical presence and ensuring that stores remain both accessible and at the heart of local communities. We will be opening three new stores in 2025 in Chester, Gateshead and Salford.

Following a year of transformation, we are a leaner organisation, and as part of our continuous improvement, we will keep creating an environment where colleagues can grow, thrive and be their true authentic selves. We continue to focus on our culture of promoting from within, with over 55% of the positions in the year filled by colleagues being promoted or moving around the business. Given our strategic focus on SME/Commercial lending, we have hired additional staff into Corporate and Commercial relationship and credit teams to drive our next stage of growth.

Our ECB partnership went from strength to strength, as we continue to be committed to growing Women's and Girls' Cricket. We launched Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund contributing in one year to 21% increase in number of girls' teams. We also launched our Relationship Banking specialists' brand positioning to ensure we are uniquely positioned to serve our Corporate, Commercial and SME customers.

Capital

Our capital position continues to strengthen, with the Bank's MREL ratio 23.0% as at 31 December 2024, up 100bps year-on-year from 22.0% as at 31 December 2023, reflecting the mortgage sale and ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital.

Post completion of the personal unsecured loan portfolio sale, the pro forma total capital plus MREL ratio will increase from 23.0% to 24.5% and CET1 will increase from 12.5% to 13.4%. The additional lending capacity provided by this sale will enable us to continue our shift into high yielding assets in niche and underserved markets and become a specialist lender of choice.

We continue to consider opportunities to optimise capital structure to continue to drive growth momentum as seen during 2024, facilitating delivery of our strategy.

[1] Bank of England Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

Looking ahead

2024 has been a pivotal year for Metro Bank. We outperformed market guidance and delivered an ambitious transformation plan. But we know the work is not done if we are to realise our ambition of generating one of the best returns on tangible equity of any UK High Street bank by 2027.

As we move into 2025, we are focussed on continuing to grow higher-yielding corporate, commercial, and SME and specialist mortgages, whilst optimising deposits to lower cost of funds and grow revenue. All while maintaining a focus on cost discipline, and a prudent approach to credit risk. With a strong capital base, a growing customer base, and a clear path for future growth, Metro Bank is well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.

Finance review

Summary of the year

2024 was an important year as we pivoted our focus to commercial and specialist lending and took proactive steps across the bank to position ourselves for further growth and future profitability in the coming years.

For the full year ended 31 December 2024, we recorded an underlying loss before tax of GBP14.0 million, a reduction of 17% from GBP16.9 million as at 31 December 2023 reflecting the commitment to greater cost discipline and a transition to a leaner, more agile operating model designed to most effectively support our customers and better position the bank for profitability.

We recognised a statutory loss before tax of GBP212.1 million for the full year, largely driven by a one-off loss on the sale of a GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio to NatWest Group Plc and various charges relating to the transformation of the business and remediation costs. However, we recognised an underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 (H1: loss of GBP26.8 million) that supported a forecast indicative of future profits. We recognised a deferred tax asset on unused tax losses and subsequently recorded a statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million for the full year (2023: GBP29.5 million).

Our proactive and positive management of our balance sheet and our dedication to the cost reduction programme we outlined at the beginning of the year support the future prosperity of a profitable bank and position us well looking into 2025.

Income statement

2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Underlying net interest income 377.9 411.9 (8%) Underlying non-net interest income 125.6 134.6 (7%) Total underlying revenue 503.5 546.5 (8%) Underlying operating expenses (510.4) (530.2) 4% Expected credit loss expense (7.1) (33.2) 79% Underlying loss before tax (14.0) (16.9) 17% Non-underlying items (198.1) 47.4 (518%) Statutory (loss)/profit before tax (212.1) 30.5 (796%) Taxation 254.6 (1.0) 256% Statutory profit after tax 42.5 29.5 44%

Interest income

Interest income benefitted from a higher average base rate during the period, increasing 9% to GBP935.4 million (2023: GBP855.7 million). Lending income continues to make up the largest proportion of our interest income though following the sale of our mortgage portfolio has decreased marginally to GBP586.2 million (2023: GBP599.9 million).

Asset yields increased to to 4.17% (2023: 3.37%) as we pivoted towards more specialist mortgages and sold GBP2.5 billion of prime residential mortgages. Our remaining retail mortgages are 90% fixed with an average time to reversion of 2.23 years (31 December 2023: 2.41 years). We expect to see further improvements to asset yields and associated income in the years ahead as older balances roll-off and are replaced with new lending at a higher rate.

Our commercial lending portfolio income grew, predominantly driven by our floating business loans which have seen greater yields as a result of the higher base rate environment, as well as the continued attrition of lower-yielding commercial real estate. The Consumer and Government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off as the Group continues to pivot its strategy towards commercial, corporate and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We also saw the benefits of increased rates flowing through to our floating treasury portfolio, as well as the fixed rate treasury assets maturing at an average blended yield of 1% and replaced by assets in line with base rate.

Interest expense

Interest expense increased 126% to GBP557.5 million (2023: GBP443.8 million). This increase reflected an increase in cost of deposits that followed our deposit campaign in Q4 2023. We sought to increase deposit inflows by launching a range of products such as Instant Access accounts at competitive rates, the impact of which has materialised in 2024 where the average cost of deposits increased to 1.95% (2023: 0.97%) as a result. We actively managed down the costly deposits in the latter half of the year reducing the average cost of deposits from 2.18% as at 30 June 2024 to 1.72% at 31 December 2024.

In January 2024, we repaid a GBP255 million repurchase agreement with NatWest Group Plc, reducing the associated interest expense for the year.

We continue to see the impact of the increased cost of funding following our repricing and restructuring of debt securities in 2023. The successful debt refinancing strengthened our balance sheet and enabled us to embed our strategy to pivot to specialist and commercial lending throughout 2024. The launch of products such as Limited Company Buy-to-let represented the realization of our revised strategy and the enablement to enhance future earnings through asset growth and risk adjusted returns.

Non-interest income

Net fee and commission income has increased by GBP2.8 million to GBP93.2 million in 2024 (2023: GBP90.4 million), reflecting nation-wide use of Metro Bank products including safe deposit boxes and Metro Bank cards. Both safe deposit box income and ATM and interchange income remained fairly static at GBP19.0m and GBP40.4 million respectively (2023: GBP18.2 million and GBP40.0 million). Service charge and other fee income grew by GBP1.8 million to GBP38.6 million (2023: GBP36.8 million) providing a valuable source of income, whilst having minimal impact on our capital ratios.

Operating expenses

2024 2023 Underlying cost:income ratio 101% 97% Statutory cost:income ratio 151% 90%

In Q4 2023, we committed to a cost reduction plan to support a return to sustainable profitability. Despite inflationary pressures, we have seen this disciplined approach to cost management materialise into a 4% improvement in underlying operating expenses, year on year and a decrease in general operating expenses from GBP502.9 million in 2023 to GBP489 million in 2024.

People related costs remain our biggest contributor to operating expenses but reduced to GBP209.6m in 2024 (2023: GBP241.2 million) following successful implementation of restructuring plans. This is offset partially by an increase in transformation costs. We expect a similar trend going into 2025 as we move to a simpler, more agile operating model. The provision for the restructure is recognized as a non-underlying item.

Professional fees increased by 16% to GBP27.7 million (2023: GBP23.2 million) as we prioritised digital enablement and enhancement to deliver customer initiatives.

Information technology costs remained broadly flat at GBP60.1 million (2023: GBP59.7 million) reflecting investment into digitizing and improving new and existing products and making internal processes more efficient.

Occupancy expenses are driven by costs associated with our continued store presence. Despite inflationary pressures, costs remained broadly flat at GBP30.9 million (2023: GBP31.7 million) reflective of our disciplined approach to cost management.

We seek to continuously exercise discipline around cost whilst acknowledging the costs associated with greater investment in diversifying our product capabilities to both boost deposits and transition further into specialist lending. We value our relationship-centric approach to banking and will continue to drive proactive cost management whilst maintaining and growing our physical presence.

Non-underlying items

2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Impairment and write-off of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets (44.0) (4.6) (857%) Remediation costs (21.3) - n/a Transformation costs (31.1) (20.2) (54%) Mortgage portfolio sale (101.6) - n/a Holding company insertion costs - (1.8) n/a Cost of capital raise1 (0.1) - n/a Non-underlying items (198.1) 47.4 (518%) 1. Relates to capital raise in Q4 2023.

We have recognised non-underlying items of GBP198.1 million in 2024 (2023: income of GBP47.4 million) driven by a loss on the sale of a GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio, write off's and impairments of GBP44 million in relation to intangible assets, and the costs associated with restructuring.

The sale of the mortgage portfolio provides us with additional lending capacity to enable a further shift to high yielding assets in niche markets, supporting our strategic focus to become a specialist lender of choice.

Transformation costs consist primarily of the costs associated with restructuring, specifically movements to appropriately size the bank and

make operations and support services more agile and efficient going forward.

Remediation costs refer to any and all costs associated with legal or professional proceedings such as the sale of the mortgage portfolio and the final conclusion of FCA enquiries.

At the end of 2024, we wrote off the outstanding net book value of a number of intangible assets as at 31 December 2024. The larger proportion of the balance related to RateSetter and AIRB platforms where we have ceased lending through our RateSetter brand and not achieved AIRB status as originally expected.

Expected credit loss expense

ECL Allowance Coverage ratio Non-performing loan ratio 31 December 2024 GBPm % % Retail mortgages 15 0.29% 3.93% Consumer lending 108 14.43% 13.15% Commercial 68 2.06% 6.16% Total lending 191 2.07% 5.48% 31 December 2023 Retail mortgages 19 0.24% 1.87% Consumer lending 108 8.33% 5.94% Commercial 72 2.13% 4.91% Total lending 199 1.59% 3.11%

We recognised an expected credit loss expense of GBP7.1 million in 2024 (2023: GBP33.2 million) primarily due to improvements in the proportion of commercial lending balances in stage 2 and 3. Some deterioration has been noted in the outstanding retail lending balances due to the macroeconomic environment including lower house prices, increased cost of living and higher interest rates. We recognised management overlays and adjustments of GBP18.74 million (2023: GBP23.4 million) which represents 10% of ECL stock (31 December 2023: 12%). As at 31 December 2024, our coverage ratio was 2.07% (2023: 1.59%) and we believe we remain appropriately provided at this stage in the economic cycle.

Balance sheet

Lending

31 December 2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail mortgages 5,145 7,817 (34%) Consumer lending 745 1,297 (43%) Commercial 3,314 3,382 (2%) Gross lending 9,204 12,496 (26%) ECL allowance (191) (199) 4% Net lending 9,013 12,297 (27%)

Net loans and advances to customers ended the year at GBP9,013 million, down 27% from GBP12,297 million as at 31 December 2023, in large part driven by the sale of the mortgage portfolio. As a result, retail mortgages represented a smaller proportion of our lending base than in previous years, 56% compared to 63% as at 31 December 2023, as we pivoted our strategy to commercial and specialist lending.

The consumer portfolio has decreased from GBP1,189 million at the end of 2023, to GBP637 million on a net basis as at 31 December 2024 driven by the cessation of lending through the RateSetter brand, further supporting our strategic transition.

Commercial lending has reduced by a smaller margin than retail and consumer lending, representing a greater proportion of our overall lending base, 36% as at 31 December 2024 compared to 28% as at 31 December 2023. Net position is down to GBP3,246 million as at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: GBP3,310 million) driven by a run off of government backed lending and Professional Buy to let but is offset by more core commercial lending.

Throughout 2024, we have supported our shift to commercial and specialist lending by digitalizing more products and launching products such as Limited Company Buy-to-let. As we look forward to 2025, commercial lending will be a focus for us specifically those parts of the market where our manual underwriting capacity present a competitive advantage.

Treasury portfolio

Over the year we have continued to optimise our treasury portfolio to maximise our risk adjusted return on regulatory capital, particularly as rates have risen. We ended the year with GBP7,301 million of treasury assets (31 December 2023: GBP8,770 million), comprising GBP4,490 million investment securities and GBP2,811 million cash and balances at the Bank of England (31 December 2023: GBP4,879 million and GBP3,891 million respectively). Our investment securities remain high quality and liquid with 75% being either AAA-rated or gilts (31 December 2023: 75%).

Other assets

Property, plant and equipment ended the year at GBP711 million, down from GBP723 million as at 31 December 2023. No new store openings took place in 2024 though we remain committed to identifying appropriately sized sites in the North of England that are conveniently located for surrounding businesses. We obtained the freehold of two more stores in 2024, a more cost-effective way of delivering our store-based service-led model.

Intangible assets have decreased to GBP126 million, down from GBP193 million in 2023, reflecting a more selective approach to investments and write offs including the RateSetter platform in line with the cessation of our RateSetter brand and the AIRB platform. Our investments in 2024 have included Mobile Live Chat and Online Self-serve.

Deposits

31 December 2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail customer (excluding retail partnerships) 5,968 7,235 (18%) Retail partnership 1,785 1,708 5% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs) 2,263 2,898 (22%) SMEs 4,442 3,782 (17%) Total customer deposits 14,458 15,623 (7%) Of which: Demand: current accounts 5,791 5,696 2% Demand: savings accounts 7,534 7,827 (4%) Fixed term: savings accounts 1,133 2,100 (46%)

We are committed to being a relationship-focused deposit-driven bank. We ended the year with deposits of GBP14,458 million (31 December 2023: GBP15,623 million), a decrease of 7% year on year. Macroeconomic conditions remained a contributing factor as we entered 2024 but the deposit campaign at the end of 2023 helped to manage this reduction whilst increasing the overall cost of deposits.

Our overall deposit base remains diversified with a 54%:46% between retail and commercial customers (31 December 2023: 57%:43%) with growth noted within the SME and retail partnership areas, a trend we expect to see continue in 2025.

Wholesale funding

In 2024, we significantly reduced our TFSME balance from GBP3,050 million to GBP400 million, utilizing the proceeds of our mortgage portfolio sale to NatWest Group Plc to fund the reduction, to repay our holding early.

Taxation

We recorded a tax credit of GBP255 million (2023: GBP1.0 million tax charge) in the year.

We've recognised DTA on unused tax losses totalling GBP1,073 million which equated to a DTA of GBP268 million. GBP13 million was already recognised so the credit to the income statement in 2024 was GBP255 million.

The future profit projections as per the board approved long-term plan support the recognition of the deferred tax asset. There is no time limit on the utilisation of tax losses.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position remains strong and in excess of regulatory minimum requirements despite efforts being made to reduce the more costly deposits. We ended the year with a liquidity coverage ratio of 337% (31 December 2023: 332%) and a net stable funding ratio of 169% (31 December 2023: 145%).

We hold large amounts of high-quality liquid assets totalling GBP6,071 million (2023: GBP6,656 million). This included GBP2,811 million of cash held at the Bank of England (2023: GBP3,891 million).

Capital

2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm CET1 capital1 808 985 (18%) RWAs 6,442 7,533 (14%) CET1 ratio1 12.5% 13.1% (0.6%) Total regulatory capital ratio1 14.9% 15.1% (0.2%) Total regulatory capital + MREL ratio1 23.0% 22.0% 1.0% UK regulatory leverage ratio1 5.6% 5.3% 0.3% 1. All the capital figures as at 31 December 2024 are presented on a proforma basis, including our profitfor the year. The profit will only be eligible to be included in our capital resources following the completion ofour audit and publication of our Annual Report and Accounts.

We ended the year with CET1, total capital and total capital plus MREL ratios of 12.5%, 14.9% and 23.0% respectively (31 December 2023: 13.1%, 15.1% and 22%), above regulatory minima, including buffers (excluding any confidential buffers, where applicable), of 9.2%, 10.8% and 21.2%.

We noted improvements in our total capital plus MREL ratio in excess of those expected as part of the capital raise, as we actively constrained lending in an effort to preserve capital. The sale of a portfolio of GBP2.5 billion of prime residential mortgages to NatWest Group PLC in Q3 24 demonstrated further commitment to Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital. The transaction was capital ratio accretive and created additional lending capacity to enable Metro Bank to continue its asset rotation.

We ended the year with risk-weighted assets of GBP6,442 million (31 December 2023: GBP7,533 million), reflecting the proactive steps to effectively manage our capital position for positive future growth.

Looking ahead

We took proactive steps to position ourselves for future growth throughout 2024 and will continue to build on that progress as we enter 2025.

We will integrate our agile working model in collaboration with Infosys as we simplify and digitise our ways of working to maintain strong cost discipline.

We will continue to prioritise a reduction in cost of deposits whilst remaining committed to positive and meaningful relationships with our customers opening new stores and offering more specialist products.

Risk summary

This year there has been a clear risk focus on safely supporting the Bank as it executes a programme of strategic change and transformation. Alongside our continued management of business-as-usual risks, this has positioned the Bank to deliver its growth objectives.

Approach to risk management

Our risk management framework underpins our ability to safely deliver, ensuring risks are carefully considered when making decisions and are managed within acceptable limits on an ongoing basis. It sets out the tools and techniques used to manage each of our principal risks within our stated appetite.

Risk management is a key aspect of every colleague's objectives and is embedded within our scorecard, against which performance is

measured. We work to create an environment in which colleagues are encouraged and able to raise concerns and act to meet all applicable legal and regulatory requirements and maintain constructive relationships with our regulators.

We operate a 'three lines of defence' model of risk management and by leveraging well-defined governance structures and processes, promote individual accountability and action in mitigating our risk exposures.

Risk environment in 2024

The 2024 risk agenda has been framed by the need to safely execute on the Bank's transformation initiatives whilst continuing to manage business-as-usual risks.

Whilst some of our risk exposures have changed, measures taken have ensured these have been managed within our risk appetite. The Bank's resilience has been maintained and we remain focused on ensuring our customers receive good outcomes. Achieving these objectives has guided strategic decision-making and is at the heart of the value proposition for our new partnership with Infosys.

Greater macroeconomic stability including a decline in inflation has supported a reduction in expected credit losses, partially offset by run-off of the personal loan and credit card portfolios and limited arrears and defaults in the retail mortgage portfolio.

Capability is being put in place to support targeted lending growth objectives, including risk expertise to safely expand into higher yielding specialist mortgage lending and capabilities in commercial underwriting. Plans are in place to scale this capability in line with delivery of commercial objectives.

We have continued to actively manage our capital position including through the successful sale of a portion of our residential mortgage book in the second half of the year. This supported the Bank's strategy to enhance risk-adjusted returns and to increase capacity for future lending. Maintaining capital above regulatory requirements and to support strategic growth remains a key focus for the Bank.

Work has been completed to establish and embed the Bank's approach to meeting the FCA's Consumer Duty. This remains a key priority subject to ongoing close monitoring and enhancement. This year we also completed the third operational resilience self-assessment which demonstrated further maturity in our approach and capability in line with FCA and PRA regulatory requirements. Alongside, we have continued to comprehensively risk assess our key third party relationships including our partnership with Infosys, the success of which is a key growth enabler.

The FCA concluded their enquiries into the Bank's historic transaction monitoring systems and controls in place between 2016 and 2020. Since then, the Bank has invested in transaction monitoring enhancements and management of financial crime risk remains a key priority. Progress has been made in strengthening our financial crime controls, including through establishing enhanced central operational and risk management capabilities. Responding to the dynamic external threat, we have also invested further in our fraud systems and controls to safeguard our customers and funds.

Principal risk exposures

On an ongoing basis, we assess our risks against risk appetite, including those that could result in events or circumstances that might threaten our business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and reputation. We consider the potential impact and likelihood of internal and external risk events and circumstances, and the timescales over which they may occur.

We identify, define and assess a range of principal risks to which we are exposed. These are the high-level risks we face, for which risk appetite is set and monitored via key risk indicators. They are consistent with those set out in last year's annual report and comprise:

-- credit risk

-- capital risk

-- liquidity and funding risk

-- market risk

-- financial crime risk

-- operational risk

-- conduct risk

-- regulatory risk

-- legal risk

-- model risk

-- strategic risk.

Amongst these, certain risks have been considered most material over the course of the year. Further details on these four risks are set out below:

Exposure Strategic risk can arise from an insufficiently defined, flawed, or poorly implemented strategy resulting in the expectations of our stakeholders not being met, including our customers, regulators and investors. We are confident that the strategy set in 2024 lays the foundations for long term growth but recognise that its success is dependent on our effective execution. Volatility in the external environment, the challenge of safely exploiting opportunities for efficiency and the possible impact of negative external sentiment are all recognised as having the potential to push us off course. Response The Board completes an annual review of the strategy and Long-Term Plan, supported by a risk assessment Strategic reviewed at the Risk Oversight Committee. The Executive team and Board monitor strategy execution risks risk closely across all business lines and transformation initiatives. Elevated reputational risk exposure has been monitored closely throughout the year with proactive and coordinated responses seeing coverage and sentiment normalise by year-end. Outlook Through 2024 we have seen evidence that our strategy and hard work is bearing fruit, with the bank re-entering the FTSE250 and seeing its credit rating upgraded in 2024. Supported by stabilised inflation, focus in 2025 will be on delivering the Bank's targeted lending growth objectives. Our established Risk management Framework will be applied to oversee the Bank's evolving risk profile and act to ensure we operate inside our agreed risk appetite. The Bank also continues to conduct horizon scanning against emerging risks with the potential for a severe impact and will adjust its approach accordingly. Exposure Capital risk exposures arise from the depletion of our capital resources which may result from: -- increased RWAs -- losses -- changes to regulatory minima or other regulatory rules. Our capital risk management approach is therefore focused on ensuring we can maintain appropriate levels of capital to both meet regulatory minima and support our objectives, both under normal and stress conditions. Response Our capital risk mitigation is focused on three key components: Capital risk -- a return to sustainable profitability that will allow us to generate organic capital growth

-- the continued optimisation of our balance sheet to ensure we are utilising our capital stack efficiently -- continuing to assess the raising of external regulatory debt capital, as and when market conditions and opportunities allow. The Board is committed to these principles and has taken steps through 2024 to strengthen the capital base which has positioned the Bank for sustained profitability. Outlook The focus for 2025 remains on supporting the Bank's strategy through an appropriate and efficient capital stack that allows us to lend in our target market whilst maintaining ratios above our regulatory minima. The Bank continually monitors and assesses external pricing for opportunities to support the execution of our strategy whilst ensuring it is done safely and on a sound capital footing. Exposure Our primary source of credit risk is through the loans, limits and advances we make available to our customers. We have exposures across three key areas: corporate and commercial, retail mortgages, and consumer lending. Over the course of 2024, the macroeconomic outlook has gradually improved, and arrears and loss outcomes have been lower than prior expectations. Inflation reduced significantly and property prices exceeded prior forecasts. Whilst we saw some deterioration in economic variables these were generally less severe than previously forecast. We have observed some crystallisation of the prior economic deterioration on customer positions, this was lower than previously forecast. As affordability for customers came under pressure from higher interest rates, we observed an increase in arrears for the mortgage portfolio as existing customers transitioned from low fixed rate products onto higher rates. Although customers continue to be impacted by higher interest rates, arrears have shown signs of stabilising. Furthermore, given the forward-looking nature of IFRS9, ECL stock was built in prior years and has not been materially impacted by this increase in arrears. Response We have an appetite and credit criteria appropriate for managing lending through an economic cycle. We Credit risk have enhanced our credit risk appetite, framework, and policies where appropriate to support the Bank's strategy to grow corporate and commercial lending, and drive the pivot to specialist mortgage lending, whilst managing our exposure to risk to minimise losses. We support customers who are in arrears, have payment shortfalls or are in financial difficulties to obtain the most appropriate outcome for both the Bank and the customer. The primary objectives of our policy are to ensure that appropriate mechanisms and tools are in place to support customers during periods of financial difficulty and to minimise the duration of the difficulty and the consequence, costs and other impacts arising. Outlook Our updates to risk appetite and policies puts in a strong position to deliver on the Bank's strategy for growth in a way that appropriately manages credit risk. The macroeconomic outlook has improved during 2024, although risks remain as central banks manage the course of interest rates with a background of potential trade friction from political risk, and geopolitical instability continues from conflicts. We utilise forward looking macroeconomic scenarios provided by Moody's Analytics in the assessment of provisions. The use of an independent supplier for the provision of scenarios helps to ensure that the estimates are unbiased. The macroeconomic scenarios are assessed and reviewed monthly to ensure appropriateness and relevance to the ECL calculation. Exposure We may be exposed to financial crime risk if we do not effectively identify and appropriately mitigate the risks of criminals using our products and services for financial crime. Financial crime risks include money laundering, sanctions violations, bribery and corruption, facilitation of tax evasion, proliferation financing and terrorist financing. Failure to prevent financial crime may result in harm to our customers, ourselves and third parties. In addition, non-compliance with regulatory and legal requirements may result in enforcement action such as regulatory fines, restrictions, or suspension of business or cost of mandatory corrective action, which will have an adverse effect on us from a financial and reputational perspective. Response Financial crime risk We are committed to safeguarding both ourselves and our customers from financial crime. We continue to invest in our financial crime control framework to ensure compliance with current as well as newly issued legal and regulatory requirements. We continue to identify emerging trends and typologies through conducting horizon scanning activity, through information obtained from investigative and intelligence teams and through attending key industry forums (or associations) such as those hosted by UK Finance. As required, we continue to update our control framework to ensure emerging risks are identified and mitigated. Outlook Recognising the evolving landscape of financial crime risk against the backdrop of increasing regulatory focus, we continue to invest in our financial crime control environment to prevent financial crime and remain aligned to our legal and regulatory requirements.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Years ended 31 December 2024 2023 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Interest income 2 935.4 855.7 Interest expense 2 (557.5) (443.8) Net interest income 377.9 411.9 Fee and commission income 3 98.0 95.0 Fee and commission expense 3 (4.8) (4.6) Net fee and commission income 93.2 90.4 Net (loss)/gain on sale of assets 4 (101.4) 2.7 Other income 5 35.6 143.9 Total income 405.3 648.9 General operating expenses 6 (489.0) (502.9) Depreciation and amortisation 11, 12 (77.3) (77.7) Impairment and write-offs of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 11, 12 (44.0) (4.6) Total operating expenses (610.3) (585.2) Expected credit loss expense 14 (7.1) (33.2) (Loss)/profit before tax (212.1) 30.5 Taxation 7 254.6 (1.0) Profit for the year 42.5 29.5 Other comprehensive income for the year Items which will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Movement in respect of investment securities held at FVOCI (net of tax): -- changes in fair value 3.4 2.4 Total other comprehensive income 3.4 2.4 Total comprehensive profit for the year 45.9 31.9 Earnings per share Basic (pence) 17 6.3 13.8 Diluted (pence) 17 6.3 13.4

Consolidated balance sheet

As at 31 December 2024

Years ended 31 December 2024 2023 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Cash and balances with the Bank of England 2,811 3,891 Loans and advances to customers 9 9,013 12,297 Investment securities held at fair value through other comprehensive 10 377 476 income Investment securities held at amortised cost 10 4,113 4,403 Derivative financial assets 16 36 Property, plant and equipment 11 711 723 Intangible assets 12 126 193 Prepayments and accrued income 93 118 Deferred tax asset 7 240 - Other assets 82 108 Total assets 17,582 22,245 Deposits from customers 14,458 15,623 Deposits from central banks 400 3,050 Debt securities 675 694 Repurchase agreements 391 1,191 Derivative financial liabilities 1 - Lease liabilities 13 205 234 Deferred grants 13 16 Provisions 11 23 Deferred tax liability 7 - 13 Other liabilities 245 267 Total liabilities 16,399 21,111 Called-up share capital - - Share premium 144 144 Retained earnings 1022 978 Other reserves 17 12 Total equity 1,183 1,134 Total equity and liabilities 17,582 22,245

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Called-up Share Share Merger Retained FVOCI Total share option premium reserve earnings reserve equity capital reserve GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Balance as at 1 January 2024 - 144 - 978 (11) 23 1,134 Profit for the year - - - 43 - - 43 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) relating - - - - 4 - 4 to investment securities held at FVOCI Total comprehensive income - - - 43 4 - 47 Equity-settled share based payment charges - - - - - 2 2 Transfer of b/f share option reserve - - - 1 - (1) - Balance as at 31 December 2024 - 144 - 1,022 (7) 24 1,183 Balance as at 1 January 2023 - 1,964 - (1,015) (13) 20 956 Profit for the year - - - 29 - - 29 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) relating - - - - 2 - 2 to investment securities held at FVOCI Total comprehensive income - - - 29 2 - 31 Net share option movements - - - - - 3 3 Cancellation of Metro Bank PLC share capital and - (1,964) - 1,964 - - - share premium Issuance of Metro Bank Holdings PLC share capital - - 965 (965) - - - Bonus issuance 965 - (965) - - - - Capital reduction of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (965) - - 965 - - - share capital Shares issued - 150 - - - - 150 Cost of shares issued - (6) - - - - (6) Balance as at 31 December 2023 - 144 - 978 (11) 23 1,134

Consolidated cash flow statement

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Years ended 31 December 2024 2023 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Reconciliation of loss before tax to net cash flows from operating activities: (Loss)/profit before tax (212) 31 Adjustments for non-cash items 18 (359) (376) Interest received 948 834 Interest paid (585) (370) Changes in other operating assets 3,320 744 Changes in other operating liabilities (4,497) (235) Net cash (outflows)/inflows from operating activities (1,385) 628 Cash flows from investing activities Sales, redemptions and paydowns of investment securities 1,017 1,870 Purchase of investment securities (630) (816) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 11 (41) (12) Purchase and development of intangible assets 12 (19) (26) Net cash inflows from investing activities 327 1,016 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of capital elements of leases 13 (22) (23) Issuance of new shares - 150 Cost of share issuance - (6) Issuance of debt securities 0 175 Cost of debt issuance (0) (5) Net cash (outflows)/inflows from financing activities (22) 291 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,080) 1,935 Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 3,891 1,956 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2,811 3,891

1. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

Our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the UK. There have been no changes in the accounting policies compared with the prior year. They were authorised by the Board for issue on 26 February 2025.

2. Net interest income

Interest income

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Cash and balances held with the Bank of England 193.1 120.9 Loans and advances to customers 586.2 599.9 Investment securities held at amortised cost 126.1 118.6 Investment securities held at FVOCI 18.3 6.8 Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate method 923.7 846.2 Derivatives in hedge relationships 11.7 9.5 Total interest income 935.4 855.7

Interest expense

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Deposits from customers 303.6 147.8 Deposits from central banks 124.2 161.3 Debt securities 84.8 55.7 Lease liabilities 12.4 13.1 Repurchase agreements 26.5 50.1 Interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method 551.5 428.0 Derivatives in hedge relationships 6.0 15.8 Total interest expense 557.5 443.8

3. Net fee and commission income

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Service charges and other fee income 38.6 36.8 Safe deposit box income 19.0 18.2 ATM and interchange fees 40.4 40.0 Fee and commission income 98.0 95.0 Fee and commission expense (4.8) (4.6) Total net fee and commission income 93.2 90.4

4. Net loss on sale of asset

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Investment securities held at amortised cost - 2.9 Loan portfolios (101.4) (0.2) Total (loss)/gain on sale of assets (101.4) 2.7

Loan portfolio sales Loss on sale relates to GBP2.5 billion of prime residential mortgages to NatWest Group PLC. Metro Bank completed the sale on 30 September 2024.

5. Other income

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Foreign currency transactions 29.7 34.0 Gain on debt extinguishment - 100.0 Other income 5.9 9.9 Total other income 35.6 143.9

6. General operating expenses

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million People costs 209.6 241.2 Information technology costs 60.1 59.7 Occupancy costs 30.9 31.7 Money transmission and other banking-related costs 49.3 49.2 Transformation costs 31.1 20.2 Remediation costs 21.3 - Capability and Innovation Fund costs 3.4 2.4 Legal and regulatory fees 9.0 7.0 Professional fees 27.7 23.2 Printing, postage and stationery costs 7.5 7.2 Travel costs 1.4 1.5 Marketing costs 9.4 7.7 Costs associated with capital raise 0.1 26.0 Holding company insertion costs 0.0 1.8 Other 28.2 24.1 Total general operating expenses 489.0 502.9

7. Taxation

Tax expense

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Current tax Current tax (0.0) (0.1) Total current tax expense (0.0) (0.1) Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences (254.1) (0.5) Effect of changes in tax rates 0.0 (0.4) Adjustment in respect of prior years (0.5) - Total deferred tax expense (254.6) (0.9) Total tax expense (254.6) (1.0)

Reconciliation of the total tax expense

Effective Effective 2024 2023 tax rate tax rate GBP'million GBP'million % % Accounting (loss)/profit before tax (212.1) 30.5 Tax expense at statutory tax rate of 25% (2023: 23.5%) 53.0 25.0% (7.2) 23.5% Tax effects of: Non-deductible expenses - depreciation on non-qualifying fixed assets (3.0) (1.4%) (2.5) 8.3% Non-deductible expenses - investment property impairment - - - - Non-deductible expenses - remediation - - - - Non-deductible expenses - other (7.7) (3.6%) (0.8) 2.6% Impact of intangible asset write-off on research and development deferred tax - - 0.1 (0.3%) liability Share-based payments (0.2) (0.1%) (1.2) 3.9% Adjustment in respect of prior years 0.6 0.3% - - Current year losses for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised - - (15.4) 50.5% Losses offset against current year profits - - 1.1 (3.6%) Movement in recognised deferred tax asset for unused tax losses 211.7 99.9% 1.8 (5.9%) Effect of changes in tax rates - - (0.4) 1.3% Income tax not taxable - - 23.5 (77.0%) Tax expense reported in the consolidated income statement 254.6 120.0% (1.0) 3.3%

Deferred tax assets

A deferred tax asset must be regarded as recoverable and therefore recognised only when, on the basis of all available evidence, it can be regarded as more likely than not there will be suitable tax profits from which the future of the underlying timing differences can be deducted.

The following table shows deferred tax recorded in the statement of financial position and changes recorded in the tax expense:

31 December 2024 Investment Share- Property, Unused securities Intangible based plant and Total tax losses and assets payments equipment GBP'million GBP'million impairments GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Deferred tax assets 269 1 1 - - 271 Deferred tax liabilities - 3 - (31) (3) (31) Deferred tax assets (net) 269 4 1 (31) (3) 240 1 January 2024 14 6 1 (29) (5) (13) Prior year movement (1) (1) - - 1 (1) Income statement 256 - - (2) 1 255 Other comprehensive income - (1) - - - (1) 31 December 2024 269 4 1 (31) (3) 240 31 December 2023 Investment Share- Property, Unused securities Intangible based plant and Total tax losses and assets payments equipment GBP'million GBP'million impairments GBP'million

GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Deferred tax assets 14 2 1 - - 17 Deferred tax liabilities - 4 - (29) (5) (30) Deferred tax liabilities (net) 14 6 1 (29) (5) (13) 1 January 2023 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) Income statement 2 (1) - (3) 1 (1) Other comprehensive income 14 6 1 (29) (5) (13) 31 December 2023 14 2 1 - - 17

Offsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities

We have presented all the deferred tax assets and liabilities above on a net basis within the balance sheet. This is on the basis that all our deferred tax assets and liabilities relate to taxes levied by HMRC and we have a legally enforceable right to offset these.

Deferred Tax on unused Tax losses

We have total unused tax losses of GBP1,073m, and a deferred tax asset has been recognised on these losses. The future profit projections as per the board approved long-term plan support the recognition of the deferred tax asset. There is no time limit on the utilisation of tax losses.

8. Financial instruments

Our financial instruments primarily comprise customer deposits, loans and advances to customers and investment securities, all of which arise as a result of our normal operations.

The main financial risks arising from our financial instruments are credit risk, liquidity risk and market risks (price and interest rate risk).

The financial instruments we hold are simple in nature and we do not consider that we have made any significant or material judgements relating to the classification and measurement of financial instruments under IFRS 9.

Cash and balances with the Bank of England, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and other assets and liabilities which meet the definition of financial instruments are not included in the following tables.

Classification of financial instruments

31 December 2024 Fair value through Amortised FVOCI Total profit and cost GBP'million GBP'million loss GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers - - 9,013 9,013 Investment securities - 377 4,113 4,490 Derivative financial assets 16 - - 16 Liabilities Deposits from customers - - 14,458 14,458 Deposits from central bank - - 400 400 Debt securities - - 675 675 Derivative financial liabilities 1 - - 1 Repurchase agreements - - 391 391 31 December 2023 Fair value through Amortised FVOCI Total profit cost GBP'million GBP'million and loss GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers - - 12,297 12,297 Investment securities - 476 4,403 4,879 Derivative financial assets 36 - - 36 Liabilities Deposits from customers - - 15,623 15,623 Deposits from central bank - - 3,050 3,050 Debt securities - - 694 694 Repurchase agreements - - 1,191 1,191

9. Loans and advances to customers

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Gross Net Gross Net ECL ECL carrying carrying carrying carrying allowance allowance amount amount amount amount GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Consumer lending 745 (108) 637 1,297 (108) 1,189 Retail mortgages 5,145 (15) 5,130 7,817 (19) 7,798 Commercial lending 3,314 (68) 3,246 3,382 (72) 3,310 Total loans and advances to customers 9,204 (191) 9,013 12,496 (199) 12,297

Gross loans and advances by product category

31 December 31 December 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Overdrafts 39 40 Credit cards 20 28 Term loans 679 1,219 Consumer auto-finance 7 10 Total consumer lending 745 1,297 Residential owner occupied 3,692 5,851 Retail buy-to-let 1,453 1,966 Total retail mortgages 5,145 7,817 Total retail lending 5,890 9,114 Professional buy-to-let 283 465 Bounce back loans 346 524 Coronavirus business interruption loans 47 86 Recovery loan scheme1 260 328 Core commercial lending 1,599 1,341 Commercial term loans 2,535 2,744 Overdrafts and revolving credit facilities 220 172 Credit cards 7 4 Asset and invoice finance 552 462 Total commercial lending 3,314 3,382 Gross loans and advances to customers 9,204 12,496 Recovery loan scheme includes GBP45 million acquired from third parties under forward flow arrangements (31 December 2023: GBP70 million). The loans are held in a trust arrangement in which we hold 99% of the beneficial interest, with the issuer retaining the remaining 1% (the trust retains the legal title loans).

10. Investment securities

31 December 31 December 2023 2024 GBP'million GBP'million Investment securities held at FVOCI 377 476 Investment securities held at amortised cost 4,113 4,403 Total investment securities 4,490 4,879

Investment securities held at FVOCI

31 December 31 December 2023 2024 GBP'million GBP'million Sovereign bonds 149 220 Residential mortgage-backed securities 0 - Covered bonds 83 112 Multi-lateral development bank bonds 145 144 Total investment securities held at FVOCI 377 476

Investment securities held at amortised cost

31 December 31 December 2023 2024 GBP'million GBP'million Sovereign bonds 875 938 Residential mortgage-backed securities 876 954 Covered bonds 478 594 Multi-lateral development bank bonds 1,576 1,729 Asset backed securities 308 188 Total investment securities held at amortised cost 4,113 4,403

11. Property, plant and equipment

Freehold Fixtures, Investment Leasehold Right-of-use land and fittings and IT Hardware Total property improvements assets buildings equipment GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2024 12 256 386 23 10 279 966 Additions 0 1 37 0 2 1 41 Disposals - - - - - (25) (25) Transfers - (13) 13 - - - - 31 December 2024 12 244 436 23 12 255 982 Accumulated depreciation 1 January 2024 8 79 42 21 4 89 243 Depreciation charge 0 5 12 1 4 12 34 Impairments - - - - - 1 1 Disposals - (0) - - - (7) (7) Transfers - 3 (3) - - - - 31 December 2024 8 87 51 22 8 95 271 Net book value 4 157 385 1 4 160 711 Freehold Fixtures, Investment Leasehold Right-of-use land and fittings and IT Hardware Total property improvements assets buildings equipment GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2023 12 261 372 22 8 283 958 Additions - - 9 1 2 - 12 Disposals - - - - - (4) (4) Transfers - (5) 5 - - - - 31 December 2023 12 256 386 23 10 279 966 Accumulated depreciation 1 January 2023 8 69 34 20 2 77 210 Depreciation charge - 13 5 1 2 13 34 Disposals - - - - - (1) (1) Transfers - (3) 3 - - - - 31 December 2023 8 79 42 21 4 89 243 Net book value 4 177 344 2 6 190 723

12. Intangible assets

Goodwill Brands Software Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2024 10 2 355 367 Additions - - 19 19 Write-offs - - (85) (85) 31 December 2024 10 2 289 301 Accumulated amortisation 1 January 2024 - 1 173 174 Amortisation charge - - 43 43 Write-offs - - (42) (42) 31 December 2024 - 1 174 175 Net book value 10 1 115 126 Goodwill Brands Software Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2023 10 2 338 350 Additions - - 26 26 Write-offs - - (9) (9) 31 December 2023 10 2 355 367 Accumulated amortisation 1 January 2023 - - 134 134 Amortisation charge - 1 43 44 Write-offs - - (4) (4) 31 December 2023 - 1 173 174 Net book value 10 1 182 193

13. Leases

Lease liabilities

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million 1 January 234 248 Additions and modifications 1 - Disposals (20) (4) Lease payments made (22) (23) Interest on lease liabilities 12 13 31 December 205 234

Minimum lease payments

31 December 31 December 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Within one year 20 22 Due in one to five years 74 83 Due in more than five years 101 145 Total 195 250

14. Expected credit losses and credit risk

Expected credit loss expense

2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Retail mortgages1 (4) (1) Consumer lending1 (0) 33 Commercial lending1 (4) (20) Investment securities - 1 Write-offs and other movements 15 20 Total expected credit loss expense 7 33

1. Represents the movement in ECL stock during the year and therefore excludes write-offs which are shown separately.

Loss allowance

Total loans and advances to customers

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 2 3 1 2 3 2 3 1 January 2024 10,596 1,511 389 0 12,496 (63) (43) (93) - (199) 10,533 1,468 296 0 12,297 Transfers to/(from) 385 (368) (17) - - (11) 10 1 - (0) 374 (358) (16) - - Stage 11 Transfers to/(from) (409) 416 (7) - - 2 (2) - - - (407) 414 (7) - - Stage 2 Transfers to/(from) (192) (100) 292 - - 4 7 (11) - - (188) (93) 281 - - Stage 3 Net remeasurement - - - - - 9 (14) (40) - (45) 9 (14) (40) - (45) due to transfers2 New lending3 1,716 147 1 - 1,864 (11) (3) (1) - (15) 1,705 144 - - 1,849 Repayments, additional drawdowns (619) (120) (33) (1) (773) - - - - - (619) (120) (33) (1) (773) and interest accrued Derecognitions4 (3,755) (507) (121) - (4,383) 11 11 20 - 42 (3,744) (496) (101) - (4,341) Changes to model - - - - - 20 5 - 1 26 20 5 - 1 26 assumptions5 31 December 2024 7,722 979 504 (1) 9,204 (39) (29) (124) 1 (191) 7,683 950 380 - 9,013 Off-balance sheet items Commitments and 718 - 718 guarantees6 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 2 3 1 2 3 2 3 1 January 2023 10,849 2,088 352 - 13,289 (66) (51) (70) - (187) 10,783 2,037 282 - 13,102 Transfers to/(from) 872 (857) (15) - - (15) 15 - - - 857 (842) (15) - - Stage 11 Transfers to/(from) (581) 589 (8) - - 4 (6) 2 - - (577) 583 (6) - - Stage 2 Transfers to/(from) (170) (71) 241 - - 3 4 (7) - - (167) (67) 234 - - Stage 3 Net remeasurement - - - - - 12 (13) (38) - (39) 12 (13) (38) - (39) due to transfers2 New lending3 2,060 239 16 - 2,315 (18) (6) (6) - (30) 2,042 233 10 - 2,285 Repayments, additional drawdowns (685) (172) (40) - (897) - - - - - (685) (172) (40) - (897) and interest accrued Derecognitions4 (1,749) (305) (157) - (2,211) 13 10 26 - 49 (1,736) (295) (131) - (2,162) Changes to model assumptions5 - - - - - 4 4 - - 8 4 4 - - 8

31 December 2023 10,596 1,511 389 - 12,496 (63) (43) (93) - (199) 10,533 1,468 296 - 12,297 Off-balance sheet items Commitments and 718 - 718 guarantees6 1. Represents stage transfers prior to any ECL remeasurements. 2. Represents the remeasurement between the 12 month and lifetime ECL due to stage transfer. In addition, itincludes any ECL change resulting from model assumptions and forward-looking information on these loans. 3. Represents the increase in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been newly originated,purchased or renewed as well as any ECL that has been recognised in relation to these loans during the year. 4. Represents the decrease in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been fully repaid, soldor written off. 5. Represents the change in ECL to those loans that remain within the same stage through the year.

Retail mortgages

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 2 3 1 2 3 2 3 1 January 2024 6,887 784 146 - 7,817 (7) (6) (6) - (19) 6,880 778 140 - 7,798 Transfers to/(from) 146 (138) (8) - - (1) 1 - - - 145 (137) (8) - - Stage 1 Transfers to/(from) (171) 173 (2) - - - - - - - (171) 173 (2) - - Stage 2 Transfers to/(from) (53) (46) 99 - - - 1 (1) - - (53) (45) 98 - - Stage 3 Net remeasurement - - - - - 1 (1) (2) - (2) 1 (1) (2) - (2) due to transfers New lending 728 126 - - 854 (1) (2) - - (3) 727 124 - - 851 Repayments, additional drawdowns (113) (12) 1 - (124) - - - - - (113) (12) 1 - (124) and interest accrued Derecognitions (3,066) (303) (33) - (3,402) 3 2 2 - 7 (3,063) (301) (31) - (3,395) Changes to model - - - - - 1 1 - - 2 1 1 - - 2 assumptions 31 December 2024 4,358 584 203 - 5,145 (4) (4) (7) - (15) 4,354 580 196 - 5,130 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2023 6,195 1,343 111 - 7,649 (6) (11) (3) - (20) 6,189 1,332 108 - 7,629 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 745 (737) (8) - - (6) 6 - - - 739 (731) (8) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (193) 199 (6) - - - - - - - (193) 199 (6) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (38) (29) 67 - - - - - - - (38) (29) 67 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 5 (2) (2) - 1 5 (2) (2) - 1 transfers New lending 1,195 147 1 - 1,343 (1) (1) - - (2) 1,194 146 1 - 1,341 Repayments, additional drawdowns (177) (18) - - (195) - - - - - (177) (18) - - (195) and interest accrued Derecognitions (840) (121) (19) - (980) 1 1 - - 2 (839) (120) (19) - (978) Changes to model - - - - - - 1 (1) - - - 1 (1) - - assumptions 31 December 2023 6,887 784 146 - 7,817 (7) (6) (6) - (19) 6,880 778 140 - 7,798

Consumer lending

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2024 906 314 77 - 1,297 (26) (16) (66) - (108) 880 298 11 - 1,189 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 80 (79) (1) - - (3) 3 - - - 77 (76) (1) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (74) 74 - - - 1 (1) - - - (73) 73 - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (27) (14) 41 - - 1 4 (5) - - (26) (10) 36 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 2 (4) (25) - (27) 2 (4) (25) - (27) transfers New lending 4 - - - 4 - - - - - 4 - - - 4 Repayments, additional drawdowns and interest (226) (83) (10) (1) (320) - - - - - (226) (83) (10) (1) (320) accrued Derecognitions (167) (59) (10) - (236) 4 2 9 - 15 (163) (57) (1) - (221) Changes to model assumptions - - - - - 9 3 (1) 1 12 9 3 (1) 1 12 31 December 2024 496 153 97 (1) 745 (12) (9) (88) 1 (108) 484 144 9 - 637 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2023 1,180 250 50 - 1,480 (21) (12) (42) - (75) 1,159 238 8 - 1,405 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 34 (34) - - - (2) 2 - - - 32 (32) - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (182) 182 - - - 2 (2) - - - (180) 180 - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (35) (9) 44 - - 1 2 (3) - - (34) (7) 41 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 2 (6) (28) - (32) 2 (6) (28) - (32) transfers New lending 311 78 7 - 396 (9) (4) (6) - (19) 302 74 1 - 377 Repayments, additional drawdowns (217) (111) (10) - (338) - - - - - (217) (111) (10) - (338) and interest accrued Derecognitions (185) (42) (14) - (241) 3 2 12 - 17 (182) (40) (2) - (224) Changes to model - - - - - (2) 2 1 - 1 (2) 2 1 - 1 assumptions 31 December 2023 906 314 77 - 1,297 (26) (16) (66) - (108) 880 298 11 - 1,189

Commercial lending

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2024 2,803 413 166 - 3,382 (30) (21) (21) - (72) 2,773 392 145 - 3,310 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 159 (151) (8) - - (7) 6 1 - - 152 (145) (7) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (164) 169 (5) - - 1 (1) - - - (163) 168 (5) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (112) (40) 152 - - 3 2 (5) - - (109) (38) 147 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 6 (9) (13) - (16) 6 (9) (13) - (16) transfers New lending 984 21 1 - 1,006 (10) (1) (1) - (12) 974 20 - - 994 Repayments, additional drawdowns (280) (25) (24) - (329) - - - - - (280) (25) (24) - (329) and interest accrued Derecognitions (522) (145) (78) - (745) 4 7 9 - 20 (518) (138) (69) - (725) Changes to model - - - - - 10 1 1 - 12 10 1 1 - 12 assumptions 31 December 2024 2,868 242 204 - 3,314 (23) (16) (29) - (68) 2,845 226 175 - 3,246 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2023 3,474 495 191 - 4,160 (39) (28) (25) - (92) 3,435 467 166 - 4,068 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 93 (86) (7) - - (7) 7 - - - 86 (79) (7) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (206) 208 (2) - - 2 (4) 2 - - (204) 204 - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (97) (33) 130 - - 2 2 (4) - - (95) (31) 126 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 5 (5) (8) - (8) 5 (5) (8) - (8) transfers New lending 554 14 8 - 576 (8) (1) - - (9) 546 13 8 - 567 Repayments, additional drawdowns (291) (43) (30) - (364) - - - - - (291) (43) (30) - (364)

and interest accrued Derecognitions (724) (142) (124) - (990) 9 7 14 - 30 (715) (135) (110) - (960) Changes to model - - - - - 6 1 - - 7 6 1 - - 7 assumptions 31 December 2023 2,803 413 166 - 3,382 (30) (21) (21) - (72) 2,773 392 145 - 3,310

Credit risk exposures

Retail mortgages

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 4,356 504 57 - 4,917 6,885 695 37 - 7,617 1 to 29 days past due 2 21 11 - 34 2 28 10 - 40 30 to 89 days past due - 59 21 - 80 - 61 16 - 77 90+ days past due - - 114 - 114 - - 83 - 83 Gross carrying amount 4,358 584 203 - 5,145 6,887 784 146 - 7,817

Consumer lending

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 496 141 2 (1) 638 900 297 3 - 1,200 1 to 29 days past due 0 2 1 - 3 6 2 - - 8 30 to 89 days past due 0 10 5 - 15 - 15 7 - 22 90+ days past due 0 0 89 - 89 - - 67 - 67 Gross carrying amount 496 153 97 (1) 745 906 314 77 - 1,297

Commercial lending

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 2,841 205 86 - 3,132 2,768 350 83 - 3,201 1 to 29 days past due 27 16 2 - 45 35 24 5 - 64 30 to 89 days past due - 21 60 - 81 - 39 20 - 59 90+ days past due - - 56 - 56 - - 58 - 58 Gross carrying amount 2,868 242 204 - 3,314 2,803 413 166 - 3,382

Credit risk concentration

Retail mortgage lending by repayment type

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Retail owner Retail Total Retail owner Retail Total occupied buy-to-let retail occupied buy-to-let retail mortgages mortgages Interest only 1,330 1,398 2,728 1,933 1,878 3,811 Capital and repayment 2,362 55 2,417 3,918 88 4,006 Total retail mortgage 3,692 1,453 5,145 5,851 1,966 7,817 lending

Retail mortgage lending by geographic exposure

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Retail owner Retail Total Retail owner Retail Total occupied buy-to-let retail occupied buy-to-let retail mortgages mortgages Greater London 1,324 808 2,132 2,040 1,091 3,131 South-east 975 283 1,258 1,564 381 1,945 South-west 313 63 376 487 87 574 East of England 379 114 493 590 150 740 North-west 155 44 199 268 65 333 West Midlands 154 47 201 240 71 311 Yorkshire and the Humber 107 25 132 185 32 217 East Midlands 104 40 144 180 53 233 Wales 67 13 80 111 17 128 North-east 34 7 41 60 8 68 Scotland 80 9 89 126 11 137 Total retail mortgage 3,692 1,453 5,145 5,851 1,966 7,817 lending

Retail mortgage lending by DTV

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Retail owner Retail Total Retail owner Retail Total occupied buy-to-let retail occupied buy-to-let retail mortgages mortgages Less than 50% 1,282 263 1,545 1,994 439 2,433 51-60% 601 210 811 1,069 375 1,444 61-70% 611 417 1,028 1,044 642 1,686 71-80% 761 543 1,304 1,100 493 1,593 81-90% 397 16 413 550 16 566 91-100% 39 3 42 89 - 89 More than 100% 1 1 2 5 1 6 Total retail mortgage 3,692 1,453 5,145 5,851 1,966 7,817 lending

Commercial lending - excluding BBLS by repayment type

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Professional Other Professional Other Total commercial term Total commercial term buy-to-let term loans buy-to-let term loans loans loans Interest only 270 393 663 438 222 660 Capital and repayment 13 1,513 1,526 27 1,533 1,560 Total commercial term 283 1,906 2,189 465 1,755 2,220 loans

Commercial term lending - excluding BBLS by geographic exposure

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Professional Other Professional Other Total commercial term Total commercial term buy-to-let term loans buy-to-let term loans loans loans Greater London 181 813 994 298 880 1,178 South-east 48 334 382 88 340 428 South-west 10 90 100 15 111 126 East of England 20 200 220 31 122 153 North-west 7 115 123 11 106 117 West Midlands 3 185 188 4 101 105 Yorkshire and the 2 11 13 2 17 19 Humber East Midlands 6 55 60 9 44 53 Wales 2 4 6 3 8 11 North-east 2 73 75 3 19 22

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)