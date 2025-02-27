BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) Thursday reported EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 77.1 million euros for the fourth quarter, lower than 77.5 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.Ordinary operating EBITDA, or EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, increased 14.6 percent to 91 million euros from 79.4 million euros last year.Net income was 38.2 million euros or 0.53 per basic share, down from 52.1 million euros or 0.71 euros per basic share a year ago.Adjusted net income rose to 56.7 million euros or 0.78 euros per basic share from 47.4 million euros or 0.64 euros per share last year.Revenue for the quarter grew 10.7 percent to 146.7 million euros from 132.5 million euros in the previous year.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue to grow 12 percent - 14 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX