SES S.A. today acknowledges the announcement by Appaloosa LP with respect to agenda items it intends to propose at SES's upcoming AGM, and the receipt of Appaloosa's press release dated 27 February 2025.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, SES's Board of Directors will thoroughly evaluate the proposals and make its recommendation to shareholders in due course. SES appreciates the right of all shareholders to engage in open and constructive dialogue on its existing strategy and opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

