LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK), an alternative investment management firm, Thursday reported profit before tax of $398 million for the full year, higher than $279 million in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in revenue.Additionally, the company said it seeks to buy back up to $100 million of shares.Excluding one-time items, core profit before tax rose 39 percent to $473 million from $340 million last year.Net profit increased to $298 million or 25.1 cents per share from $234 million or 19.4 cents per share a year ago.Core EPS was 32.1, 43 percent higher than 22.4 last year.Revenue for the year grew to $1.434 billion from $1.168 billion in the prior year. Core net revenue increased to $1.459 billion from $1.196 billion last year.Assets under management or AUM as on December 31, 2024 was $168.6 billion, up from $167.5 billion a year ago.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 11.6 cents per share, payable on May 21, to shareholders of record on April 11.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX