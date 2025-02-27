LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox (HSX.L), on Thursday, reported FY24 profit of $627.2 million compared to $712.0 million last year. Profit before tax increased to $685.4 million from $625.9 million in fiscal 2023.On a per share basis, earnings attributable to owners of the company totaled 178.1¢ compared to 201.5¢ earned a year ago.Insurance revenue for the year 2024 amounted to $4.67 billion, higher than the previous year's $4.48 billion.Insurance contract written premium or ICWP grew by 3.7% or $168.7 million to $4,766.9 million from the prior year's $4,598.2 million, driven by Retail premium growth of $147.3 million.Aki Hussain, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Ltd, said, 'The Group has delivered another set of excellent results and a second consecutive year of record profits. Our Retail business continues to build broad-based growth and earnings momentum, and our big-ticket portfolio has again delivered an outstanding performance, leading to a strong return on equity in an active loss year.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX