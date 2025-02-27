DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 12.3895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2639619 CODE: NRJC LN ISIN: FR0014002CG3

February 27, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)