LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L), a supplier of kitchen and joinery products Thursday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 328.1 million pounds for the full year, 0.2 percent higher than 327.6 million pounds in the previous year.Operating profit, however, declined 0.3 percent year over year to 339.2 million pounds from 340.2 million pounds.Net profit was 249.3 million pounds or 45.4p per share, down from 254.6 million pounds or 46.3p per share last year.Revenue for the year grew 0.5 percent to 2.322 billion pounds from 2.311 billion pounds in the previous year.The company has proposed a final dividend of 16.3p per share, payable on May 23, to shareholders of record on April 11.Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, 'We expect market conditions to remain challenging in 2025, given the prevailing macroeconomic environment, and anticipate that the UK kitchen market is likely to contract again in the year ahead.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX