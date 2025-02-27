CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 6-month low of 93.71 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 93.93.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to a 2-week low of 0.6285 and a 2-day low of 0.9024 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6309 and 0.9046, respectively.The aussie edged down to 1.6645 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6624.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 91.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.67 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX