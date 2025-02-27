STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in January from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.The trade surplus rose to SEK 15.1 billion in January from SEK 12.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.In December, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 5.4 billion.On an annual basis, exports climbed 8.0 percent annually, and imports rose by 7.0 percent.The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 23.0 billion in January, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 7.9 billion.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 6.6 billion in January, compared to SEK 5.4 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX