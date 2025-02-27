LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British engineering and consulting company John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF) Thursday announced the appointment of Iain Torrens as its interim Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Arvind Balan, who has resigned recently as the finance chief following certain incorrect descriptions of his professional qualifications.Torrens also joins as an Executive Director effective immediately, the company said in a statement.John Wood continues to be on the look for a permanent CFO for the group.Torrens was was previously Executive Director and Group CFO at many UK public companies, and most recently he was Chairman of Praxis Group.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX