LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Haleon Plc (HLN), a British consumer healthcare company, on Thursday reported a rise in pre-tax income, helped by a decline in costs and a rise in other incomes. However, Haleon posted a fall in revenue.For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the company recorded a profit before tax of 1.910 billion pounds, higher than 1.628 billion pounds in the previous year. Adjusted pre-tax earnings were up at 2.198 billion pounds, compared with 2.181 billion pounds in 2023.Net profit stood at 1.442 billion pounds or 15.7 pence per share as against 1.049 billion pounds or 11.3 pence per share a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were 1.638 billion pounds or 17.9 pence per share, higher than last year's 1.607 billion pounds or 17.3 pence per share.Operating profit was 2.206 billion pounds, up from 1.996 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted operating profit declined at actual exchange rates to 2.500 billion pounds from last year's 2.549 billion pounds and increased 9.8 percent on an organic basis.Finance income surged to 82 million pounds from 34 million pounds in 2023. Other operating income stood at 132 million pounds, compared with last year's expense of 27 million pounds.Net finance costs moved down to 302 million pounds from 368 million pounds in 2023. Finance expense was 384 million pounds, lower than the prior year's 402 million pounds. Cost of sales narrowed to 4.409 billion pounds from 4.555 billion pounds last year.Revenue was 11.233 billion pounds, down from the prior year's 11.302 billion pounds. Adverse foreign exchange had a 421 million pound impact on total revenue. The net impact of M&A, including MSAs, was 197 million pounds adverse, reflecting the disposals of ChapStick and Nicotine Replacement Therapy business outside the U.S.For the full-year 2024, the Board will pay a total dividend of 6.6 pence per share, which includes a final dividend of 4.6 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on June 5 to holders of shares and American Depositary Shares on the register as of April 25.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects a foreign exchange headwind of around 1 and 2.5 percent to negatively impact net revenue and adjusted operating profit, respectively.In addition, the divestments are expected to hurt 2025 revenue and adjusted operating profit growth by around negative 2 and negative 5.5 percent, respectively.Further, Haleon has allocated 500 million pounds for share repurchase in 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX