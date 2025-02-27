CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 7-month low of 84.61 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 84.83.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to near 2-week lows of 0.5674 and 1.8442 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5699 and 1.8406, respectively.The kiwi edged down to 1.1085 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1072.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 83.00 against the yen, 0.55 against the greenback, 1.86 against the euro and 1.11 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX