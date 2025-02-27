Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
27.02.25
10:58 Uhr
8,670 Euro
+0,046
+0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.02.2025 11:18 Uhr
59 Leser
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Factsheet

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 January 2025

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

27 February 2025


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.