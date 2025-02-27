The Italian research agency has tested new UV aging tests on solar PV mini-modules made with UV-transparent polyolefins encapsulants and has found that thermal and chemical stability benefits in thermoplastic polyolefin-based (TPO) compared to EVA encapsulants. A research team at Italy's National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA) performed accelerated UV aging tests on two types of encapsulants, one was made of elastomeric polyolefins (POE) and the other was thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), to compare performance to conventional ethylene vinyl acetate ...

