BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The yen fell to a 2-day low of 157.22 against the euro, from an early 6-day high of 155.95.Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to a 6-day low of 190.11 and a 2-day low of 149.97 from early highs of 188.58 and 148.79, respectively.The yen edges down to 167.09 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day high of 166.20.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 162.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback and 170.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX