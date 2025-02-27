New data from Omdia reveals that the global TV sets market experienced a strong surge in 4Q24, with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology leading significant unit growth. OLED TV shipments reached 2 million units, marking the highest quarterly sales since 4Q22 and recorded an impressive 12.6% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Meanwhile, LCD TV sets grew at a more moderate rate of 5.6% YoY. North America, the largest market for TV shipments led OLED growth at 19% YoY, followed closely by Western Europe at 18.4% YoY. Overall, global TV set shipments grew 5.8%, totaling 61.5 million units for the quarter, according to Omdia's latest TV Sets Market Tracker- Q4'24.

"The TV sets market is increasingly a battle between ultimate picture quality and immersive screen size," said Omdia's Practice Leader for TV set research, Patrick Horner. "In North America, consumers can choose between a 65" OLED TV set or a 98"/100" LCD TV at a similar average selling price. OLED technology is being aggressively marketed by industry leader, Samsung, while Chinese brands are driving competitive pricing in the extra-large LCD segment."

The acceptance of 85" TVs as a mainstream size in North America is a relatively recent trend, gaining traction only in the last two years. First introduced at CES 2023, it took retailers around one year to begin stocking them widely in stores. Now in 4Q24, Omdia analysts are witnessing the same trend extend to even larger 98"/100" sizes which are readily available at Best Buy, Costco, and Walmart.

"A recent consumer research study by Omdia of 3,000 TV consumers in the USA, found that 57% of respondents are either interested or very interested in a 98" LCD TV. While we anticipated concerns around physical logistics or home aesthetics to be major barriers, our research revealed that the only real obstacle is price," explained Horner.

In fall 2024, the average selling price of 98" and 100" LCD TVs in the US hovered around $1,500. Price remains a key factor for consumers, with 29% of US TV buyers ranking it as the most important attribute when purchasing a TV. As affordability improves, demand for 80"+ TV sets continue to surge. In 4Q24, unit shipments of 80"+ TV sets increased by 24.5% YoY, making it the fastest growing size segment in the region.

"Chinese TV brands are beginning to challenge OLED's dominance in the premium $1,000+ TV sets category. Samsung and LG Electronics have introduced more competitive OLED pricing, while TV set manufacturers like TCL and Hisense are initiating mass production of XXL LCD TV sets, supported by mini-LED backlights and quantum dots for improved picture quality," concludes Horner.

