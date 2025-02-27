ASUSTek Computer INC.: ASUS "Design You Can Feel" at Milan Design Week 2025

MILAN, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's success at London Design Festival, ASUS brings Design You Can Feel to Milan Design Week 2025. Set in a historic 1920s gallery, the exhibition will explore materiality, craftsmanship, and AI, the driving forces behind ASUS' design philosophy and latest innovations, including the new Zenbook lineup.

Studio INI's Bespoke Installation

These themes will be encapsulated by a specially commissioned installation by Studio INI, founded by Nassia Inglessis. Known for its dynamic, sensory-driven public artworks, Studio INI will present an installation that will combine design, technology and engineering with artistic expression to create a kinetic, biomimetic sculpture that reacts to visitors' presence.

The piece will encourage touch, allowing guests to experience the unique tactility of ASUS' proprietary Ceraluminum material. Sensors will track interactions, translating them into AI-generated visual representations of movement and engagement.

Exhibition to showcase design approach behind ASUS laptop

Blending advanced engineering with artistic expression, the exhibition will showcase the design thinking behind ASUS laptops. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits featuring the latest Zenbook models; sleek, AI-powered devices encased in ASUS' proprietary Ceraluminum material, which combines the lightness of metal with the durability of ceramics. The exhibition will also highlight other ASUS laptop series, including ProArt, Adol, Vivobook, and ROG ACRONYM, with a hands-on experience area for attendees to test them firsthand.

ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum Limited Edition: A Tribute to Nature

For the first time, the exhibition will unveil four exclusive limited-edition ASUS Zenbook S models. These four exclusive Ceraluminum designs take cues from Earth's most striking landscapes, translating their textures and tones into a refined, modern aesthetic. Ceraluminum, a fusion of metal's strength and ceramic's resilience, offers a balance of durability, longevity, and exquisite craftsmanship. More than just a material, Ceraluminum embodies ASUS' commitment to innovation, where technology and nature exist in perfect harmony.

Design You Can Feel Global Tour

Following its Shanghai and London stops, the Milan edition expands on these themes at the world's most influential design event.

Event Details

Date: 8-13 April 2025

Location: Galleria Meravigli, Milan

