Inteliqo Ltd - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2025

Inteliqo Limited

(the "Company" or "Inteliqo")

Results of General Meeting

Inteliqo Limited (AQUIS: IQO) announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's General Meeting held on 27 February 2025.

Following the passing of the Withdrawal Resolution, trading in the Company's Shares will cease at 7:00 a.m., UK time, on 14 March 2025.

For further information, visit: https://www.inteliqo.com.

The Directors take responsibility for this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Inteliqo Limited

Joseph Hill

j.hill@inteliqo.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

+44 20 3855 5551

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


