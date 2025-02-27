BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound rose to 6-day highs of 1.1389 against the Swiss franc and 190.11 against the yen, from early lows of 1.1334 and 188.58, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the pound edged up to 1.2681 and 0.8265 from early lows of 1.2650 and 0.8275, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the franc, 193.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.81 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX