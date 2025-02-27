Expanded Maritime, Logistics Focus & Stronger Partnerships: Super Terminal Expo Returns to Hong Kong in November 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo (STE) will return to AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, from 4-6 November 2025, expanding its focus to include maritime and logistics alongside aviation.

"Venturing into maritime and logistics while retaining our stronghold in aviation represents a strategic enhancement of our portfolio," said Stella Fung, GM - Maritime & Aviation, Informa Markets. "We aim to create a platform where thought leaders from these sectors can collaborate and drive the industry forward."

This year, the event is strengthened by new aviation-related collaborations, including HKIA Consultancy Limited and Global Airport Development (GAD). GAD Asia, the leading event for airport development, will coincide with STE as a one-day event. Claudia Kunz, Event Director, CAPA & GAD, Informa Markets, stated, "The co-location of STE and GAD Asia creates new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and investment in the region's aviation infrastructure."

Synergies Between Maritime, Logistics and Aviation

Incorporating these sectors will foster the interconnectedness of global supply chains essential for economic growth. According to PwC's 2024 report [i], Southeast Asian transport and logistics show resilience, with European imports from the region rising from €82 billion in 2013 to €158 billion in 2023, marking a 6.8% annual growth rate.

As demand for logistics solutions increases, driven by e-commerce, smart terminal and warehouse technologies become essential. This inclusion is expected to boost economic activities.

Eight Key Sectors Essential for Industry

That includes:

Passenger Security & Border Control: Technologies including biometric systems and advanced screening.

Technologies including biometric systems and advanced screening. Passenger Services & Operations: Innovations like self-service kiosks.

Innovations like self-service kiosks. Baggage and Cargo Handling Systems: Automated baggage systems and RFID tracking .

Automated baggage systems and RFID . Apron Solutions & Ground Handling Equipment: Essential products like airbridges and climate control units for aircraft.

Essential products like airbridges and climate control units for aircraft. Terminal & Warehouse Technology & IT: IoT-enabled inventory systems and automated guided vehicles.

IoT-enabled inventory systems and automated guided vehicles. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM): Transformative technologies like drones and eVTOL aircraft.

Transformative technologies like drones and eVTOL aircraft. Sustainability Solutions: Energy-efficient systems and sustainable materials.

Energy-efficient systems and sustainable materials. Construction, Design & Fittings: Innovations in architectural and engineering services for modern terminals.

Unlimited Networking and Business Opportunities

[i] PwC(2025), 2024 full-year analysis - Transport and Logistics Barometer, PwC

