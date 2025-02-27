BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$81.68 millionThe company's earnings totaled -$81.68 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$95.43 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 65.7% to $109.07 million from $65.83 million last year.Zai Lab Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$81.68 Mln. vs. -$95.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue: $109.07 Mln vs. $65.83 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX