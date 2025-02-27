Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 26-February-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
434.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue
436.59p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)
As at close of business on 26-February-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
386.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue
388.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 26-February-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
345.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue
345.03p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596