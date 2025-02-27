TOKYO, Feb 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2025 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in January 2025 increased 22.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in January 2025]CX-5: 25,266 units - (down 2.0% year on year)MAZDA3: 8,479 units - (up 33.5%)CX-30: 6,571 units - (up 6.8%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2025 increased 6.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in January 2025]CX-30: 14,079 units - (down 1.3% year on year)CX-50: 10,059 units - (up 39.6%)MAZDA3: 4,916 units - (down 40.3%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in January 2025 increased 23.9% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points), and a 3.4% total market share (up 0.3 points).[Domestic sales of key models in January 2025]CX-5: 2,339 units - (up 116.4% year on year)MAZDA2: 2,120 units - (up 31.0%)CX-80: 1,253 unitsIII. ExportsMazda's export volume in January 2025 increased 14.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.[Exports of key models in January 2025]CX-5: 21,848 units - (down 4.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 6,820 units - (up 48.4%)CX-90: 5,644 units - (up 225.3%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in January 2025 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.[Global sales of key models in January 2025]CX-5: 26,949 units - (up 1.0% year on year)CX-30: 17,465 units - (down 0.3%)MAZDA3: 13,090 units - (down 28.0%)* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.