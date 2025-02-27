YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) announced 2025 outlook, which includes anticipated net sales in the range of $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion, down 4.0% to 2.0% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.00.Simon Campion, CEO, said: 'In 2025, we anticipate the external environment to remain broadly unchanged, with our transformational initiatives driving EBITDA margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth.'Fourth quarter net loss was $430 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to net income of $67 million, or $0.32 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.26 compared to $0.44. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter net sales were $905 million, decreased 10.6% from last year. Organic sales decreased 10.7%.On February 26, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025 to holders of record as of March 28, 2025.Shares of Dentsply Sirona are down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX