ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in February to the highest level in seven months, while composite business confidence declined for the first time in three months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.Consumer sentiment rose to 98.8 in February from 98.2 in the previous month. The expected score was 98.4.Further, this was the highest score since July 2024, when it was 98.9.The increase in consumer confidence is driven by improving assessments, especially on the personal economic situation; a decidedly positive trend is also for the balance of opinions on the opportunity to make purchases of durable goods in the current phase, the survey said.The personal climate index improved to 98.3 in February from 91.1 in January, and the future climate rose to 96.6 from 96.1. Similarly, the index measuring the current climate increased to 100.5 from 99.8, while the economic climate index dropped from 100.2 to 101.3.The data also showed that the composite business confidence index dropped to 94.8 in February from 95.7 in January.The manufacturing index rose slightly to 87.0 from 86.8, while the morale decreased in the other three sectors surveyed.The confidence indicator in market services dropped to 97.5 from 99.5, and the retail trade sentiment decreased to 104.0 from 106.3. Similarly, the index for the construction sector fell to 103.4 from 104.2.