WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):Earnings: $254.54 million in Q4 vs. -$106.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.52 in Q4 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $124.73 million or $0.26 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $2.109 billion in Q4 vs. $1.986 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08