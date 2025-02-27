Chaired By HRH The Crown Prince The Board of Directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation Announces the Opening of the First Phase of the Project in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, chaired by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sports Boulevard Foundation has announced the opening of the first phase of the Sports Boulevard project in Riyadh. This milestone includes five key destinations: Wadi Hanifah, the Promenade, the section at the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road, the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University internal loop and the first phase of Sands Sports Park. With this, the total completed length of the project now stands at 83 km, with an overall progress reaching 40%.

The opening of the first phase of the Sports Boulevard project marks a major milestone for Riyadh, as part of the city's transformative developments. Launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on March 19, 2019, the project continues to receive the dedicated attention and support of HRH the Crown Prince. Designed to enhance Riyadh's global ranking, the Sports Boulevard aims to position the city among the world's most livable destinations. It plays a key role in advancing Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting physical, mental, and social well-being, fostering a vibrant community where residents and visitors can enjoy a high quality of life, a healthy lifestyle, and an inviting environment.

This opening is part of the Foundation's mission to establish an innovative and sustainable urban renaissance along the environmental artery that connects Riyadh from the west to the east. This transformative initiative empowers residents and visitors to actively engage in a wide range of sports while enhancing their quality of life by encouraging a more active and dynamic lifestyle.

The first completed destination of the project is Wadi Hanifah, situated in western Riyadh. Spanning 13.4 km, it extends from Al-Olab Dam in the north to Jeddah Road in the south, passing through the Diriyah Gate project. It features pedestrian pathways, cycling and equestrian trails, green spaces, and designated rest areas. Seamlessly connecting Wadi Hanifah to the Promenade is the Cycling Bridge, one of the project's most iconic landmarks, located at the intersection of King Khalid Road and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road. The bridge is designed with two independent pathways: a 1 km pedestrian path and a 771-meter cycling path. Designed to enhance safe and sustainable mobility, it allows visitors to move effortlessly between Diriyah and the Promenade along Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road.

The Promenade stretches 4 km and adheres to the Sports Boulevard's urban design code, inspired by the principles of Salmani architecture. It offers dedicated cycling paths for both professionals and amateurs, complemented by rest stops for cyclists, lush green spaces, water features, walking trails, children's playgrounds, and a selection of retail outlets and specialized centers for bicycle rentals and accessories.

Spanning 300 meters, the area at the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road features the Arts Tower-a striking installation inspired by the high-voltage electricity towers that once lined Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road. With its colorful geometric panels, the tower interacts with sunlight to create mesmerizing reflections, making it a distinctive landmark and a key focal point for visitors.

The project also features a 20 km internal loop track at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, designed with dedicated cycling and pedestrian pathways that seamlessly connect the university's facilities, enhancing accessibility for students, staff, and members of the public.

The Sands Sports Park, the fifth completed destination in the first phase of the project, is located southeast of King Khalid International Airport. Designed for both professionals and amateurs, it features dedicated cycling paths, mountain bike trails, and BMX tracks, alongside scenic hiking and equestrian trails. At the heart of the park lies the Najdi Flower, a signature cycling route for professionals, stretching over 45 km. As part of its development, more than 350,000 square meters of sand dunes have been rehabilitated to enhance the natural landscape. The park also offers retail outlets and specialized centers for bicycle rentals and accessories. Future phases will introduce additional sports facilities and buildings, further elevating the visitor experience.

The five destinations of the Sports Boulevard project will be open to visitors starting today, Thursday, February 27, 2025. For more details about these destinations and how to access them, please visit the Sports Boulevard website at www.SportsBoulevard.sa.

It is worth noting that the Sports Boulevard Foundation previously opened the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Underpass to improve traffic flow and enhance mobility in Riyadh. Construction is ongoing across the remaining project destinations, including the destinations located after the Promenade, the Urban Wadi Destination, the King Abdulaziz Road Underpass and the Abi Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Underpass. These developments are progressing in line with the approved project Schedule.

