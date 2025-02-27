WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teleflex Inc (TFX):Earnings: -$136.66 million in Q4 vs. $31.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.95 in Q4 vs. $0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.89 per share for the period.Analysts projected $3.88 per share Revenue: $795.41 million in Q4 vs. $773.91 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX